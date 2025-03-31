Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have shown what they can do on the court. The McDonald's All-American duo were seen flaunting their new NIL partnership with footwear giant Crocs in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ad

Cayden Boozer shared a reel on his IG page along with his brother Cameron Boozer, with the twins wearing McDonald's All-American-themed Crocs. The twins also shot the kicks into a basket.

Ad

Trending

"Yup, we’re officially part of the squad @crocs #CrocsPartner #CrocsAmbassador #CrocsNILsquad," Cayden Boozer captioned the post.

The announcement came a day before the McDonald's All-American Game that will tip off at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. However, this is not the first time the twins mentioned Crocs.

The twins gave a tour of their sneaker wardrobe in a YouTube video uploaded by Overtime in 2022. Cayden Boozer talked about the shoes he wears to practice.

Ad

"I have a lot of basketball shoes that I like to wear," Cayden said. "I usually wear these Jayson Tatums to practice. I always get bouncy in these, so I like to wear them.

Ad

"These Crocs, right here, are definitely my favorite shoes to wear. They are nice and comfortable, and they are simple to put on."

His brother joined in the conversation and talked about the Crocs also (Timestamp: 4:03):

"Crocs are really my go-to. I'm going to go chill and hang out with my close friends or my boys. I like flip-flops but like shoes. They are just comfortable."

Ad

Cameron Boozer's mother shares a hilarious reaction to his GF's Instagram post

Boozer and his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, have posted about each other on their Instagram accounts frequently. In one of the Instagram posts uploaded by the power forward's girlfriend, Boozer was suited up as the two posed for the pictures on Oct. 27.

Cao added a hilarious caption to the post, "Got him out of the crocs🤝."

Ad

Ad

Cameron Boozer posted his reaction:

"Can take the man out the croc but not the croc out the man."

CameronBoozer comments on his GF's post (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

Boozer's mother, who goes by the IG username 3amigosmom, also joined the comments section:

Ad

Cameron Boozer's mother shares a hilarious reaction to his GF's Instagram post (Image: IG/ Yva Lauren Cao)

"He probably had the crocs in the car!"

The Boozer twins, who are Duke signees, will play for the East team at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback