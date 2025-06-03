Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony trains young hoopers at LuHi as he graduates high school and heads to Syracuse Orange

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse signee and former NBA player Carmelo Anthony's son, ended his high school career at Long Island Lutheran. He led a workout and training session at LuHi for his juniors.

LuHi Basketball Academy announced the training session last week. It was held on June 2 at LuHi's Visscher Gym.

"Join us for a high-energy basketball training session led by @luhibasketball Senior @kiyananthony, one of the top rising stars in the nation, who will be heading off to @cuse_mbb! FREE REGISTRATION to the FIRST 50 participants who registers using the Link in the Bio," read the post's caption.

On Monday, LuHi's Instagram account shared a picture of Kiyan Anthony and a trainer.

"Workout with @kiyananthony, led by trainer extraordinaire @texas_2step," read the story's caption.

The account also shared a picture of the workout with the attendees. In another story, the four-star guard is shooting as the attendees observe.

The 6-foot-5 player also addressed the crowd, sharing his approach towards the workout.

"When I work at the gym, I treat it like a new day every time. So, whatever I do... I give 100% everytime," he said.

He also thanked everyone for coming and encouraged young athletes to give their 100 percent.

Carmelo Anthony opens up about fatherhood and hopes for Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony never got to know his father. Carmelo Iriarte died of cancer when Melo was just two. Yet the NBA legend carries his father’s spirit in his identity.

Now, as a father himself, Carmelo hopes for a future moment of reflection with his 17-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony.

“Look back at their kids, be like, ‘Do you know what, dad?" Carmelo said said on the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast. "Like I remember back in the day, man, you were so strong, man.’ Like, that’s their way of giving you your flowers.

"And I think for me, that’s what I look forward to. I don’t want you to tell me right now. Like let’s sit down and have a glass of wine later and you tell me how you truly feel... Then I could judge and see if I did the right thing based off of what me and you have that conversation on.”

Post official graduation from LuHi, Kiyan Anthony is set to begin at Syracuse Orange, following in his father's legacy.

