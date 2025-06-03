  • home icon
Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, is all hearts on Kiyan Anthony's major life milestone, shares heartfelt snaps

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 03, 2025 07:36 GMT
Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, is all hearts on Kiyan Anthony's major life milestone, shares heartfelt snaps.

Carmelo Anthony's only son, Kiyan Anthony, reached a major life milestone over the weekend. Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, shared snaps from the event and celebrations ahead of the 18-year-old's debut for Syracuse later this year. He'll be suiting up for his father's alma mater in hopes of making the NBA.

In an Instagram post, La La shared images from Kiyan's graduation from Long Island Lutheran High School. The 6-foot-5 guard celebrated with his family and friends. There were also a bunch of fans holding up signs as he received his diploma.

The Syracuse commit averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds as a senior, leading Long Island Lutheran to a 21-5 record. The Crusaders finished inside the Top 25 ranking, while Kiyan made it to the Top 50 of ESPN's ranking of the Class of 2025.

Carmelo Anthony greeted his son a happy graduation

In another Instagram post, Carmelo Anthony shared a couple of pictures featuring him and Kiyan over the years. It's unclear if the incoming Hall of Famer was present during the event, but he was absent from his ex-wife's post.

"High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony 🙏🏾," Carmelo wrote.
Despite his parents' divorce, Kiyan Anthony has been well-supported by Carmelo and La La Anthony. They have been very present during his high school career and entering his first season at Syracuse. Kiyan is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, who brought the Orange's lone NCAA championship.

Carmelo Anthony comments on Kiyan's upcoming freshman season at Syracuse

At Syracuse's commencement exercises last month, Carmelo Anthony opened up about looking forward to seeing Kiyan Anthony enter the university. Anthony felt emotional just thinking of the legacy he built and his son trying to pave his way.

"My son is now a student here at Syracuse," Carmelo said. "Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, sit in this dome, is one of the proudest moments of my life. It’s not just about following in my footsteps, it’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family; that’s the power of legacy, and it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you ever imagined."
Carmelo went to Syracuse for just one season, leading the Orange to their only NCAA championship title in 2003.

