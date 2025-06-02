"He took a shower at halftime": Syracuse's Kiyan Anthony recalls dad Carmelo Anthony's "behind the scenes" story

Carmelo Anthony will always be a legend in his son, Kiyan Anthony's, eyes. The Syracuse signee recalled one of his dad's greatest performances in the NBA during the latest episode of the Front Office Sports Network show "NILOSOPHY."

Host Deja Kelly asked the incoming freshman to share a story about Carmelo Anthony from behind the scenes that no one has heard of before. Kiyan Anthony shared an interesting tidbit about a game his father played when he was still with the New York Knicks.

"One game, when I was like 10 or 11, he was on the Knicks,” Kiyan recalled. “He went into the locker room at halftime. I think he had zero points. I think he had zero everything — like zero points, zero rebounds."

Kiyan Anthony revealed what his father did during the break to change his mindset entering the second half.

"He took a shower at halftime. So he took a shower at halftime and got a new jersey, everything. So I guess it was like a fresh, fresh new game. And he finished the game with like 30, 10, and four assists or something like that."

"But just looking at him and seeing what he did to, you know, clean his mind and get a new game. Going out there scoring 30 and winning the game, that was like the craziest thing I ever seen. I ain't going to lie."

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers in his storied career. In April, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted this year as a member of the Class of 2025.

Adrian Autry bolsters Syracuse's lineup through transfer portal ahead of Kiyan Anthony's NCAA debut

Kiyan Anthony isn't the only new signing Syracuse has locked up ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season. Coach Adrian Autry bolstered his lineup by adding six players through the transfer portal, looking to improve a Syracuse team that finished with a 14-19 overall record last season.

Syracuse Orange head coach Adrian Autry reacts to a call against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Photo: Imagn

Joining Anthony in the Orange's revamped lineup are Tyler Betsey, Naithan George, Nate Kingz, William Kyle, Ibrahim Souare and Bryce Zephir. Several players have also left Syracuse through the portal, including Chris Bell, Elijah Moore and Chance Westry.

