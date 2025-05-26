"I was inspired by MJ" - Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony reveals dream list of NBA legends to induct him into Hall of Fame

This September, three-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. While it is an exciting and momentous day for the former NBA star, it's also a huge day for whoever introduces Anthony to the elite circle of HOFers.

The event is still several months away, and Anthony hasn't fully thought about who he wants to introduce him just yet. He was asked by Paul George on Monday's episode of "Podcast P" about who he wants to introduce him at his induction.

Anthony went on to say that he wants people who inspired him or had an impact during the different stages of his career to be there. He specifically named six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan as one of the people who served as an inspiration.

"I was inspired by MJ," Anthony said. "I was inspired by MJ and it's crazy because MJ wasn't my favorite player, but I was inspired by MJ." (15:54-16:09)

He also went on to name an extensive list of players that inspired him, including Bernard King, Jamal Mashburn, Lamar Odom and Julius Erving. He also mentioned Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson but it's evident he's still in the process of choosing.

Aside from Carmelo Anthony, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard is also part of this year's class of inductees. Additionally, WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles are also going to be inducted.

Carmelo Anthony is also being inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame as part of a group

Among Carmelo Anthony's career highlights are the three Olympic Gold medals he won as part of Team USA in 2008, 2012 and 2016. His participation in the 2008 Olympics has essentially secured him a second induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2008 squad, more popularly known as the 'Redeem Team,' was the squad assembled to avenge Team USA's bronze medal finish in the 2004 Olympics — a team that Anthony was part of as well. Their accomplishment during the 2008 Olympics has earned them an induction into this year's Hall of Fame class.

That team, coached by Mike Krzyzewski, includes previous Hall of Fame inductees Jason Kidd, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant. LeBron James and Chris Paul are also part of that team. Additionally, Tayshaun Prince, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams and Michael Redd were also on that squad.

Finally, Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are both being inducted individually, will also join their 2008 Team USA teammates for this huge honor.

