Carolina Panthers' 2025 draft pick Cam Jackson shares his reaction as record-breaking athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. narrows his recruiting list

Carolina Panthers’ 2025 draft pick Cam Jackson has shown his support for rising football star Brandon Arrington Jr., who revealed his final commitment date and top schools on Monday.

Arrington, a standout wide receiver known for his speed and agility, will announce his college decision on July 5. He will choose between Penn State, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC and Oregon.

Jackson, who made headlines as a top-tier talent, reacted to the announcement with a red heart emoji.

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

The buzz didn’t stop there. Star running back Tradarian Ball urged Arrington to “join the Ducks,” pushing for an Oregon commitment. Meanwhile, standout cornerback Zyan Gibson wrote,

"Come home brudda."

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3 their

The announcement follows an unofficial visit to Oregon for the Ducks’ spring game, where he described the experience as a highlight in his recruitment.

“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly,” Arrington told On3. “Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”

During his time in Eugene, the San Diego native interacted with former Ducks stars Troy Franklin and Christian Gonzalez, the latter now a New England Patriots cornerback and guest coach for the game.

Oregon remains a serious contender, especially with Arrington scheduled to return for an official visit on June 20. He also plans official visits to USC, Alabama, Texas A&M and Penn State.

Georgia, previously in his top six, has been dropped from consideration after a spring visit to Athens. A track phenom as well, Arrington finished a 100-meter race in 10.21 seconds on April 19, breaking Olympian Michael Norman’s San Diego record.

Brandon Arrington kicks off official visits at Penn State with potential two-way role on the table

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington opened his official visits with a stop in Happy Valley, where Penn State is pushing hard to make him the centerpiece of its 2026 class. Though ranked No. 7 nationally with 13 commits, the Nittany Lions’ haul lacks a true headliner, something Arrington could immediately provide.

The Spring Valley, California native, who stars at both wide receiver and cornerback, totaled 310 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 25 tackles and a punt return score during his 2023 season.

While most schools, including Texas A&M, view him primarily as a defensive back, Penn State may be open to a two-way future. Coach James Franklin proposed a similar plan for fellow 2026 recruit Joey O’Brien, indicating he could envision a similar dual-role scenario for Arrington.

Penn State’s cornerback depth has improved with a strong 2025 class and the emergence of Georgia transfer AJ Harris, who is expected to start opposite Elliot Washington II. However, long-term depth remains a concern. The wide receiver room is in more immediate need, with transfers Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross and Trebor Pena all set to exhaust eligibility after 2025.

