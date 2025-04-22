Cayden and Cameron Boozer partake in trending USC challenge as they nominate John Scheyer, Tounde Yessoufou and others 

Cayden and Cameron Boozer are enjoying their break before they join the Duke Blue Devils. Amid this, they took part in the trending USC "Speak Your Mind" challenge. It brought back the ice bucket trend to spread awareness around mental health issues.

People pour ice water on themselves, share the video and tag friends. Like the old ALS challenge, it helps “break the ice” and raise money for Active Minds. On Tuesday, Cayden shared a video of the challenge via his Instagram story.

Cayden Boozer via Instagram (image credit: instagram/caydenboozer)

Cayden thanked Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou and fellow Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia for nominating them.

Cayden nominated Florida Gators signee Alexander Lloyd, Columbus' 2026 prospect Caleb Gaskins, Duke Blue Devils' coach Jon Scheyer and Columbus' next coach Jorge Milo.

Meanwhile, Cameron nominated family members: his sister, Carmani Boozer, and father, Carlos Boozer.

They completed the challenge as their girlfriends poured ice-cold water on them.

The last game the twins played this season was the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. Team Air defeated Team Flight 141-124 after overcoming a 20-point halftime deficit. Cameron contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes on 80% shooting. Cayden recorded four points, two rebounds and three assists on 40% shooting in 12 minutes.

Cameron Boozer says 'Boozer Twins' tag is a 'strong and powerful thing'

Before the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic game, Cameron Boozer was interviewed by CBS Sports, where he discussed how he feels about the "Boozer Twins" tag he and his brother are associated with.

“I kind of enjoy the fact that we are the 'Boozer Brothers,' the 'Boozer Twins,' because I think us being family is such a strong and powerful thing," Cameron said. "And we have an amazing backstory. So, as much as I am an individual, I'm super proud of the Boozer name and the people that we've become. And I think everyone who knows us knows that we're individuals."

Cayden resonated his brother's thoughts.

“Yeah, definitely," Cayden said. "Obviously we're both individuals. But at the end of the day, we're still twins and we're playing on the same team. So, obviously we're going to be put together."

The Boozer twins will begin their collegiate basketball career together at Duke, following in their father's footsteps.

