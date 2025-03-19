Cincinnati Bearcats' CJ Fredrick, Maddyn Greenway share reactions as Wildcats signee Malachi Moreno wins Kentucky basketball honor

Malachi Moreno, a four-star Kentucky Wildcats signee, had his best high school season this year, and the Great Crossing High School center was named the Kentucky Mr. Basketball. The Wildcats congratulated their future player on Instagram with a post that included a graphic and a snap of Moreno receiving the award.

"Congratulations, Malachi Moreno. 2025 Kentucky Mr. Basketball," the caption read.

Some basketball stars also flocked to the comment section alongside hoops fans to heap praise on Moreno.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard CJ Fredrick shared his reaction. Fredrick was a former Wildcat and a Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.

"Congrats little guy😂❤️," he wrote.

The 2024-25 Minnesota MaxPreps Player of the Year, Maddyn Greenway, also joined the party. The Province Academy point guard has committed to the Wildcats and will don their colors in the upcoming season.

"congrats!!!" Greenway commented.

Moreno committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Aug. 16.

"Growing up in Kentucky, you always wanted to put on that Kentucky uniform," Moreno said. "Just being able to go there and wear 'Kentucky' across my chest means the world to me."

Malachi Moreno has led Great Crossing (31-4) to a 23-game winning streak. He will have a chance to make it 24 and add another title to his name when Great Crossing High School goes up against Daviess County on March 27.

Surprisingly, all of Great Crossing's losses came in December, including a three-game losing streak.

Malachi Moreno's 2024-25 season

In his sophomore year, Malachi Moreno averaged 14.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game. His junior season saw him scoring 16.0 ppg, 13.3 rpg and 3.7 bpg.

Moreno did better in his senior year. He averaged a career-high 21.6 ppg, 14.9 rpg and 3.6 bpg for a total of 735 points, 508 rebounds and 121 blocks.

In 105 games throughout his high school career, he has produced 17.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg and 4.0 bpg.

As Moreno prepares to suit up for the Wildcats, his goal would be to elate Kentucky fans with similar play.

