Class of 2026 standout small forward Luca Foster announces transfer to powerhouse high school basketball program Link Academy

Four-star small forward Luca Foster has decided to transfer to Link Academy from Archbishop Carroll (PA). On Monday, League Ready's Instagram account shared a post with the announcement.

Ad

The post also included a compilation of Foster's play where he can be seen outmanoeuvring defenders, scoring 3-pointers and excelling offensively.

"Luca Foster announces he will play at Link Academy for his senior season 👀🦁," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Foster is set to join Link Academy’s senior roster for the next season. Link Academy is known as a national powerhouse in high school basketball and competes in the elite Nike EYBL Scholastic league. The academy also has a reputation for consistently producing top Division I talent.

The former senior roster included standout players like Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac (New Orleans), Baylor Bears signee Andre Iguodala II (Lafayette) and Amare Bynum (Omaha).

Ad

According to On3's top recruits rankings, Foster is ranked No. 55 in the Class of 2026. Among the small forwards, he ranks No. 17 and is the top player in Missouri.

Foster has received several college offers from programs, including Seton Hall, the University of Pitt, Xavier, the University of Miami, East Carolina University, Villanova, Virginia Tech, Bryant University, Albany, Penn State University, Temple University and Saint Joe's University.

On3 predicts 64.7% chance of the player joining Pittsburgh, followed by 5.1% chance of joining Villanova and Temple's 4.4%.

Ad

Luca Foster among the biggest movers in 247Sports Class Rankings

Luca Foster made one of the biggest jumps in the latest 247Sports class rankings, climbing from No. 86 to No. 33 overall. The 6-foot-6 wing who played last season at Archbishop Carroll (PA) has been rising steadily since last year’s Philly Live event. His recent performances have solidified his spot among the top players in the 2026 class.

Ad

Foster stood out this season at major events like the City of Palms and the Jordan Holiday Classic. During the 2024 Jordan Holiday Classic, Foster, alongside teammate Munir Greig, led Archbishop Carroll's offence in a 71–63 defeat to St. Frances Academy.

At the 2024 City of Palms Classic, he gave a standout performance of 28 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

"He has shotmaking ability, length and athleticism. Although he's still a little under-the-radar, he's quickly turning the heads of college coaches and will be a prospect to monitor this spring," read 247Sports' analysis.

The 53-spot jump is impressive. Transfer to Link Academy is expected to help the player rise further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More