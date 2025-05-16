Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis signs with Villanova Wildcats

Acaden Lewis has signed with the Villanova Wildcats. On Thursday, Villanova Basketball announced the signing of the 6-foot-2 guard on Instagram. Lewis is the second addition to the Wildcats' 2025 class alongside Nico Onyekwere, a former Florida State commit.

"Welcome to the 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘, @acadenlewis!✌️," read the post's caption.

After initially committing to Kentucky in November, Lewis decommitted on April 10, just days after the Wildcats added former Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe.

Lewis' connection with Villanova began during his sophomore year, when he transferred to Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C). In an interview with ESPN on May 1, he spoke about the trust he developed with the coaching staff over the years.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis said. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland.

"I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

Lewis played three seasons for Sidwell Friends, averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks in 70 games.

As a freshman, he posted 8.7 ppg in 31 games. In his sophomore year, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.3 apg and 1.5 spg in 30 games.

In his senior year, he played nine games, averaging 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg. Sidwell finished the season with a 24-6 record.

Acaden Lewis collaborates with footwear brand Crocs

Acaden Lewis, who is ranked No. 35 overall and No. 5 point guard in the 2025 class, announced a collaboration with Crocs on Monday.

Lewis shared the news through a sponsored Instagram post and video with the caption:

“Gotta be comfortable to be elite @crocs."

In the video, Lewis said,

“They called me today to go through my lift and my workout in my favorite new Crocs.”

Lewis had offers from UConn, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Miami and Duke.

