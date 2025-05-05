Coach Prime's Colorado leaves a lasting impression on 4-star DT Deacon Schmitt who "grew up 45 minutes away" from the school

Deacon Schmitt, a four-star offensive tackle from Windsor High School, was in Colorado this weekend for an official visit. The talented offensive tackle is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country and is set to take multiple official visits in the upcoming weeks.

Schmitt was in Boulder for an official visit on May 2, as per 247Sports. The four-star athlete was impressed with Colorado, as Deion Sanders and company seem to have left a great impression on the youngster.

"It was great. ... always a good time," the four-star prospect said about his visit to the Buffs, as per SI. "Growing up in Colorado, I have been around the Boulder area quite a bit. It’s always so comfortable for me there."

"To have an opportunity to play for the team I grew up 45 minutes away from is huge. Especially at a time like this when it is one of the most talked about programs in college football. It is very special to be wanted by a team like this."

Deacon Schmitt is ranked No. 347 in the country and is the 28th best-ranked athlete in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best-ranked prospect in Colorado.

Deacon Schmitt had high praise for Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders

The four-star offensive tackle from Windsor, Colorado, Deacon Schmitt, received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 3 and took his first visit to the school last weekend, as per 247Sports.

Schmitt spoke about the program and had high praise for the head coach, Deion Sanders.

"It’s awesome," Deacon Schmitt said, as per SI. "Coach Prime is a wise man. He talks about a lot of good things. It’s really bigger than football with him. He wants you to become a man and he will love you and support you as you do it."

Schmitt is sitting on offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Ohio State, Washington, Georgia and of course, Colorado. According to On3, the Sooners have the best chance of landing the talented athlete.

Colorado's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 101 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has only landed one commitment so far, but had a great recruiting weekend and hopes to add as many athletes as possible going forward.

