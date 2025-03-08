"Dabo stays shoving Ohio St in a locker": CFB fans react as 4-star OT Adam Guthrie commits to Clemson over Ohio

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney secured the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Adam Guthrie from Ohio. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman from Miami Trace High School picked the Tigers over an impressive list of suitors, including Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Ranked No. 20 among offensive tackles and No. 243 overall in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite, Guthrie was a high-priority target for Clemson. He revealed his decision Friday, just ahead of his scheduled visit for the Tigers' elite retreat.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, with one commenting,

"Dabo stays shoving Ohio St in a locker!"

Another fan questioned:

"Congrats! Also, Washington Court House, Ohio?"

Here is how others reacted:

"This was inevitable unfortunately," a fan remarked

"OHIO STATE STUFFED INTO ANOTHER LOCKER," a fan said

Guthrie expressed gratitude to friends and family after the commitment. He wrote:

"Thanks mom, dad, and my big brother for everything you have done for me to be in this position. Thank you to the MT community and my coaches. Big thanks to @DJRSwework for not just helping with recruiting but also helping develop to be a great OL."

Offensive line coach Matt Luke played a crucial role in securing Guthrie’s commitment, visiting him three times. Swinney also personally met with the highly touted recruit.

With Guthrie on board, Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class jumps six spots to No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Now the sixth commitment in Clemson’s 2026 class, Guthrie sees himself thriving in the ACC powerhouse.

“I loved it all,” he said. “From the stadium, to the people, the facilities, the way they carry themselves, and how much Clemson fans love their team.”

Clemson's new commit Adam Guthrie a key piece to 2026 class

Adam Guthrie first visited Clemson last September for a game and quickly became a top priority for Matt Luke. Now the second offensive lineman to join the Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class, he follows three-star Braden Wilmes.

Guthrie also holds the distinction of being Clemson’s first Ohio recruit in this cycle.

A force on the field, Guthrie helped Miami Trace rush for 1,883 yards during his junior season, per MaxPreps. In addition to football, he plays basketball for his high school.

Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class now includes six commitments. Four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds from Queen Creek, Arizona, defensive back Shavar Young Jr. from Knoxville, Tennessee, signal-caller Brock Bradley from Birmingham, Alabama and tight end Tayveon Wilson from Huntington, West Virginia are part of the cycle.

