Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third meeting of the season on Wednesday. Both teams have won a game each, so their season series stands at 1-1. The Heat last met the Cavaliers on Jan. 30. where Cleveland beat Miami by 20 points.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley had solid outings, combining for 56 points to put the Heat to sleep. Mobley and Jarrett Allen were also on the boards, combining for 25 rebounds, 10 less than Miami grabbed as a team.

There were also standout performances from Cleveland’s bench, with Ty Jerome scoring 20 points and Georges Niang putting up 15.

The Heat’s starting five combined for 76 points. Tyler Herro led the pack with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Adebayo also recorded a near-double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Lastly, Rozier had quite an impact from the bench, putting up 22 points, four rebounds and four assists.

None of the other Miami players managed more than 13 points, with three being held scoreless and Kel’el Ware registeringt five points in 29 minutes. With the Heat missing some key players for this matchup, the Cavaliers will fancy their chances of taking the lead in their regular-season series.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for Mar. 5

Miami Heat injury report

The Miami Heat will be without Josh Christopher (two-way), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right ankle sprain), Nikola Jovic (right hand), Dru Smith (left achilles), Kel’el Ware (left knee) and Andrew Wiggins (right ankle). Davion Mitchell and Isaiah Stevens are listed as questionable.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

There have been no updates on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury report. With the team playing the second game of back-to-back fixtures, it's likely that there won’t be any major changes.

It's worth noting that Evan Mobley missed the Cavs’ games against the Bulls on Tuesday night, as he was rested.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 5

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat (Image via Imagn)

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts

The Heat have a ton of adjustments to make because of their injury issues. The team is expected to start Tyler Herro and Terry Torzier as the backcourt duo. Alec Burks will likely start at the 3, with Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo dominating the paint at 4 and 5, respectively.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Terry Rozier Tyler Herro Alec Burks Kevin Love Bam Adebayo Pelle Larsson

Duncan Robinson Kyle Anderson





Haywood Highsmith





Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to field the same starting lineup they used on Tuesday night, with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell making up the backcourt duo. Max Strus will likely be deployed as a small forward, with De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen playing at the 4 and 5, respectively.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus De’Andre Hunter Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Isaac Okoro Javonte Green Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr. Sam Merrill



Nae'Qwan Tomlin

