Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and others announce high school athletes to represent them at Nike Next Ones 2025

The Nike Next Ones program is one of the best events for high school football athletes as it allows them to interact with NFL legends. Every NFL team is allowed to select one high school player to represent them for the event.

The Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns have already selected the players who will represent them. Dallas picked Lone Star High School running back Davian Groce while the Bears selected Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams. The Browns chose Archbishop Hoban's defensive back Elbert Hill.

Groce is ranked No. 39 nationally and the No. 5 wide receiver from the Class of 2026, as per On3. On the other hand, Williams is the No.85 overall prospect and Hill is the No. 1 cornerback from the Class of 2026 and No. 17 overall recruit in the country.

Williams led his team to an overall record of 11-1 and Groce helped Lone Star win 12 of 14 games this season. Hill has also had a strong season, winning the Ohio high school football Region 5 championship, leading his team to a 12-3 record.

Houston Texans select Keisean Henderson to represent them at Nike Next Ones 2025

The NFL and Nike have partnered to host the Nike Next Ones 2025 event before the Super Bowl.

The Houston Texans announced Legacy School of Sports Sciences' Keisean Henderson as their choice for the event. Henderson is a four-star athlete and one of the best players in the Class of 2026. Houston shared the news during its game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Henderson is ranked No.18 in the country and the No. 2 QB in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the No. 2 prospect from Texas.

The four-star signal-caller has committed to the Houston Cougars. He picked the Cougars over SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon and LSU, among others.

