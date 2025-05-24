Darius Bivins receives seven D1 offers on the heels of impressive Adidas 3SSB performance; already holds offers from BYU, Harvard & others

Players often explode for great performances during the AAU season, and four-star point guard Darius Bivins is one of them. The Bishop O'Connell star was fresh off an epic performance during the Adidas 3SSB Spring Sessions 2 over the weekend, and this resulted in seven offers across just four days.

Over the span of four days, Darius Bivins received offers from Texas Tech, Princeton, Creighton, Seton Hall, LaSalle, Washington State and Memphis. This came after he averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game for the Washington Warriors over the first two sessions of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The Warriors ended the weekend with a 7-1 record.

Not only that, but the Class of 2026 point guard already holds several big offers before that, including Harvard, Arizona State, BYU, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Stanford, Vanderbilt, VCU, Providence, Maryland, East Carolina, and more.

He spoke with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview in April, talking about his offers and how the transfer portal has changed things.

Despite the smorgasbord of offers, he is not expected to choose anytime soon. However, he is expected to narrow down his choices soon, especially as he will be entering his senior year this fall.

Darius Bivins is ranked No. 102 overall from the Class of 2026 by 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked the No. 13 point guard nationally and the No. 5 player in Virginia from his class.

Darius Bivins leads Adidas 3SSB Circuit in assists after two sessions

For Springs Sessions II in Iowa, Darius Bivins came out as the leader in assists and steals for the entire Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Across eight games, he had an assist/turnover ratio of 60:9 and played three games with over 10 assists.

Bivins considers himself a true point guard, and is actively looking to make an assist every game. Despite admitting that he is a pass-first kind of point guard, he is also working on his jump shot and bulking up to get stronger physically. The four-star prospect opened up with Zagisblog regarding his game style in a May 21 interview.

“I’m true point guard,” he said. . “I try to find my teammates and score when I need to. I feel like I can affect the game even if I have zero points, just finding my teammates. So I would say I’m a pass-first point guard. I try to model my game after like a Chris Paul or someone like that.”

During Spring Sessions II, several coaches were spotted watching him play. These include BYU’s Kevin Young, Maryland’s Buzz Williams, Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry, Purdue’s Matt Painter, Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland and VCU’s Phil Martelli Jr.

