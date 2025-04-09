Darryn Peterson overtakes AJ Dybantsa as the No. 1-ranked player for the first time since Cooper Flagg's reclassification

247 Sport's updated Class of 2025 rankings, released toward the end of the prospects' high school careers, marked a significant shift. Darryn Peterson dethroned AJ Dybantsa to finish as the No. 1 player in his class. Since Cooper Flagg's reclassification, AJ Dybantsa has held the top spot. Peterson is now the third player over three years to claim the No. 1 ranking.

On Wednesday, Slam High School's Instagram page posted the updated 247 rankings with Peterson, Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer in first, second and third places, respectively.

"Kansas commit Darryn Peterson is the new #1 overall recruit in 247 Sports updated 2025 rankings 🚨👀 @darrynp1," read the post's caption.

In a video posted by 247 Sports on X, Adam Finkelstein, the Director of Scouting at 247 Sports, explains the reason behind the decision to rank Peterson No. 1.

"This will be the culmination of a tremendous season for Peterson," explained Finkelstein. "This has been a move that we've been contemplating since December [...] watched him go head to head with the other two best players in the class, Dybantasa and Cameron Boozer. Peterson won those matchups."

"He has since won the MVP at the McDonald's All-American game. He has portrayed a huge performance at the Chipotle Nationals. He has an overlap of size, skill, physicality, defense versatility and perimeter rebounding that makes him truly unique. So, he will finish as the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country," he concluded.

Darryn Peterson to join Jayhawks as No. 1 Player

Profilic Prep's shooting guard Darryn Peterson has finished his high school career on a high note. He was named the McDonald’s All-American co-MVP as he led the West team to victory in the prestigious match with his 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

At the Chipotle Nationals, despite the 6-foot-5 player's efforts, scoring 24 points on 9-of-27 shooting, Prolific Prep didn't make it to the finals.

Peterson signed with KU despite roster uncertainty in November 2024.

“For the guys out there thinking about Kansas, definitely come play with us,” Peterson said a day before the McDonald’s All-American Game. “It’s a great arena, great coach. I’m trying to win, so, whatever it takes.”

It's been a rough season for the Jayhawks, which ended in the NCAA round of 64. With Flory Bidunga returning and transfers Jayden Dawson and Tre White joining, Peterson is expected to be an essential player in head coach Bill Self’s roster for 2025-26.

