Days after decommitting from Dan Hurley's UConn, five-star prospect Darius Adams reportedly set to visit Big Ten program

On Apr. 20, five-star shooting guard Darius Adams (per 247Sports Composite) shocked many after it was reported that he decommitted from UConn. He reportedly began visiting other schools immediately, with his first stop being Georgetown on Friday.

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria, who broke the news about his decommitment from UConn, also revealed that his visit "went well."

As Zagoria also revealed, Darius Adams is also scheduled to visit Maryland after dropping by Georgetown. He chose UConn over Michigan State and Tennessee initially, and with his decommitment, he is once again free to look into other college basketball programs. However, he has not set any new commitment date yet.

Adams, who is still fresh off his appearances during both the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, is a five-star combo guard. He is ranked No. 23 overall and the No. 4 combo guard from the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 3 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports Composite.

While he is originally from New Jersey, he plays for La Lumiere in Indiana. Here is how its head coach Pat Holmes describes Adams' game:

"Darius is a high-level guard who impacts the game in a variety of ways," Holmes said. "A true three-level scorer, Darius has the ability to score off the bounce and off the catch. His scoring prowess and shot creation does a great job of setting up his opportunities to facilitate for teammates."

"Defensively, Darius will compete with the best of them. He has an edge and toughness to his game that translates to every level of basketball, and I think it's why teammates love playing with him," added Coach Holmes.

Transfer portal additions may have contributed to Darius Adams decommitting from UConn, says report

The transfer portal could make or break potential recruits, and in the case of Darius Adams, it may have caused him to decommit from UConn.

ESPN has reported that Silas Demary Jr. is transferring to UConn from Georgia and may likely be the one to start in Adams' position. This is in addition to Malachi Smith transferring from Dayton and Solo Ball returning to the lineup, which means that Adams may not really have much time to shine with the Huskies.

Despite having a five-star like Adams decommit from the program, UConn is projected to not be affected as much, especially will all the transfer window additions. The Huskies are also getting five-star guard Braylon Mullins and four-star center Eric Reibe.

