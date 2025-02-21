"Definitely so inspirational": Iowa signee Addie Deal talks about her visit to Caitlin Clark's jersey ceremony, playoff win and more 

Addie Deal has been on a roll for Mater Dei (California) in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships' Open Division playoffs. The five-star senior guard led the team to a pool play 69-56 win over Fairmont Prep with a 21-point performance.

After the game, the Monarchs star spoke with OC Register's Dan Albano and opened up about several topics, including her official visit at Iowa.

Albano started the interview off by asking about the game against Fairmont Prep, with Deal admitting that they had a slow start.

"This game is definitely like a grinder, we definitely did not start out the best but I'm really proud of just how we kept going and didn't let anything affect us, so we really had a lot of people step up," Deal said on Thursday (0:04).

She also addressed the team's inevitable clash with five-star LSU signee Grace Knox and Etiwanda on Saturday.

"Yeah, we're super excited, we're really locked in so we just have practice for a couple of days and give it a shot. We're really excited," Deal said (0:53).

Deal then talked about her official visit to Iowa and being there during the jersey retirement ceremony for Indiana Fever star and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark.

"It was definitely, like, so inspirational," Deal said (01:11). "They upset USC, it was a huge game, they played amazing, and just the energy, the atmosphere, it was incredible so I'm super excited to be there."

Deal is the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2025. She has already committed to Iowa, choosing the Hawkeyes over Arizona, Baylor, LSU and Ohio State.

Addie Deal and Mater Dei are undefeated in open division playoffs

Addie Deal has led Mater Dei to a 28-2 overall record and a 6-0 in the Trinity League. It was enough to get the Monarchs the No. 3 seed in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships' Open Division playoffs.

Mater Dei started its 2024-2025 playoff campaign against Windward, beating the team for the third time this season on Saturday 62-35. They then defeated Fairmont Prep on Wednesday.

The Monarchs are assured of a semifinal berth after beating Fairmont Prep, with the game against Etiwanda only deciding which slot they will be placed in for the semis. Either way, it will be a tough road as after they face Etiwanda, they will take on either Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon or Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian.

