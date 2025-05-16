Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes tipped to be in pole position to land 5-star WR Cederian Morgan, days ahead of his commitment date

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan will announce his college decision on July 2. Colorado is considered a top contender for the 2026 prospect from Alabama. Morgan visited Boulder over the weekend.

Ad

The official visit reportedly made a strong impression on the Benjamin Russell High School (Alabama) standout.

“They got a great shot,” Morgan told On3’s Steve Wiltfong on Sunday. “This is my first time being there. I really enjoyed it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Wiltfong, Morgan had a "great time" at Colorado this weekend.

While Alabama remains the favorite in On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn, Florida and Georgia also remain strong contenders.

The visit was memorable for Morgan and his family. Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips and assistant director of player personnel Joc Upton helped make them feel at home.

“You go places as a recruit, and you mess with a couple of coaches,” Morgan said, according to Touchdown Alabama. “I went to Colorado, and I mess with the whole coaching staff. They match my vibe. They showed love to my mom and my grandmother for Mother’s Day. I just like what they are building there.”

Ad

Morgan praised the program's media exposure and NFL pipeline.

"If you want to get to the league, I feel like Colorado is a great place," Morgan said. "The stuff that they do with their media, and how much attention they get, gives you a reason to succeed. With the head coach being Deion, that just makes everything 10 times better."

Ad

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis has also regularly communicated with Morgan, strengthening the Buffaloes' case.

Cederian Morgan emerges as top priority for Colorado as Buffs look to bolster 2026 class

With only two verbal commitments in their 2026 recruiting cycle, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr., the Colorado Buffaloes are eyeing a major breakthrough with Cederian Morgan.

Ad

Morgan, the No. 13 overall prospect, the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the top player in Alabama, has narrowed his commitment choices to Colorado, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

He will take his final official visit to Georgia on May 30 before making his decision public on July 2. Charles Power of On3 described Morgan as a future star.

“Uniquely gifted pass-catching target with outstanding physical tools and athletic chops,” Power wrote. “Projects as a high-major impact player with traits that suggest long-term NFL Draft high-round potential.”

Ad

Benjamin Russell High School coach Kirk Johnson praised Morgan's character and team-first mentality.

“He’s a great, great kid first of all,” Johnson said. “He wants to do something special for this team and this city. A guy with his talent could easily say, ‘I want the ball.’ That’s not Cederian at all.”

In 2023, Morgan recorded 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place