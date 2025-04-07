Derik Queen high school stats: Looking back at Cooper Flagg's former teammate's high school career as he declares for the NBA Draft

While Cooper Flagg is the biggest name from Montverde, Derik Queen has proven to be one of his most enduring classmates. While more people talked about the Duke standout, Queen has had a standout year over at Maryland, leading the Terrapins to a first-round NCAA Tournament win. The question is, how good was he in high school?

Queen attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, before moving to Florida and playing for the Montverde Academy Eagles. He has been known to be a double-double machine.

He spent his sophomore, junior and senior years with Montverde Academy, averaging 14.4 points, 2.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

As a junior, he averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, followed by 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals a game in his senior year.

During Montverde's legendary undefeated run last season, he played one of his best games on November 25, 2023, against Duncanville, tallying 24 points and eight rebounds as Montverde demolished their opponents 103-74. For the rivalry game against IMG Academy, he had a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Queen did not play much as a sophomore after transferring to Montverde, but he did have a phenomenal year. He averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game as a freshman and could have done more if the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened and shortened the season.

He led Saint Frances Academy to the Baltimore Catholic League title game and was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. He was also named the McDonald's All-American Game MVP in 2024.

Mock draft has Derik Queen at Top five

With Derik Queen officially entering the 2026 NBA Draft, experts believe he may be drafted early, with a new mock draft from Bryan Kalbrosky of For the Win projecting him to be an overall fourth pick.

His performance in the NCAA tournament skyrocketed his stock, going from a possible late first-round pick to a possible top five.

In the first round, he sank a buzzer-beater fadeaway to get the Terrapins the 72-71 win over Colorado State. His team ultimately lost in the Sweet 16 to eventual finalist Florida, but he still had a monstrous effort with 27 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

