"Did anyone get hurt": Alijah Arenas' family provides update on his first statement since coming out of coma as he fights his way back to recovery

After it was reported that Alijah Arenas was induced into a coma following a horrific Cybertruck crash on Thursday morning, his family has now released an update on his condition. They revealed that Alijah has now come out of his coma and has shown significant progress within 24 hours of the crash.

The five-star USC commit remains intubated, but has now opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper.

"Did anyone get hurt?" asked Alijah Arenas after getting out of his comatose state.

The Arenas family also thanked the brave people who helped in pulling Alijah Arenas out of the burning wreckage. One of them shared his story of pulling Alijah out of the burning Cybertruck, stating that he heard banging from inside the vehicle.

"I remember hearing baning on the car window, but I couldn't see anything because the smoke was so thick," said the rescuer. "That's when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it would not give."

"Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire and we knew we had to get him out," the rescuer added.

The family then thanked everyone who showered them with support and prayers.

This act of courage, along with Alijah's will to survive, is nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public's prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery, the family's statement added.

The Arenas family also thanked the medical staff and vowed to provide more updates on Alijah Arenas's condition.

What police and fire department reports say regarding Alijah Arenas' crash

LAPD reported that a vehicular crash happened in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley around Los Angeles shortly before 4:55 AM PST. It was described as a "single-vehicle collision," and officers responded to it shortly after. The police also confirmed that the oldest son of Gilbert Arenas and his ex-partner Laura Govan is now in a stable condition.

The LA Fire Department had a more detailed report although they did not mention the driver's name, just referring to him as an "18-year-old." They identified that the vehicle was a Tesla Cybertruck - which crashed into a tree and a hydrant - that caught fire.

