Did Michael Jordan play high school baseball? Exploring NBA star’s amateur playing career

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best basketball player ever to play the game. However, basketball wasn't the sport he excelled in during his high school years. The Chicago Bulls legend was a more accomplished baseball player than a basketball player.

Jordan was a center fielder and a pitcher for Laney High School in North Carolina. He was talented enough as a baseball player to throw 45 consecutive shutout innings for his high school team.

He led the junior varsity team with a batting average of .433. The future NBA Hall of Famer was named as North Carolina’s “Mr. Baseball” by the Dixie Youth Association when he was 12.

Jordan's high school baseball career did not last long, as he focused more on basketball. His decision to do so paid off, as he won six NBA Championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Jordan, however, went back to baseball during his NBA days as he signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in 1994. His brief baseball stint ended in March 1995 as returned to the Chicago Bulls.

A detailed look at Michael Jordan's short baseball career

Michael Jordan played professional baseball in 1994

Michael Jordan was a multisport athlete. The former Chicago Bulls' star played minor league baseball for a season with the Chicago White Sox's Double-A affiliate, Birmingham Barons.

Jordan officially signed a contract with the White Sox in February 1994, 10 days before his 31st birthday. His decision to quit basketball at the height of his powers and join baseball stemmed from the unfortunate death of his father, who loved baseball.

Jordan's best game came in spring training during an exhibition game between the White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He went 2-for-5 in the Windy City Classic exhibition game.

During his tenure as a Birmingham Baron, Jordan batted .202 with three home runs, 51 runs batted in and 30 stolen bases in the minor league. He also played as a right fielder for the team.

Even though the players' strike halted the 1994 major league season in August, Michael Jordan didn't give up on his baseball goal right away. That year, Jordan participated in the Arizona Fall League, batting.317 in his first 41 at-bats and .252 in his final 123 at-bats.

Minor league players were unaffected by the MLB strike, which persisted into the 1995 season, and Jordan attended spring training. However, Jordan left the team when it was announced that the replacement players would participate in the spring training.