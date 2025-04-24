"Don't chase the $": Ole Miss' Coach Yo offers heartfelt advice to high school players

Ole Miss coach Yolett "Coach Yo" McPhee-McCuin had a great 2024-2025 season, leading the Rebels to a 22-11 overall record. With the recruitment for the Class of 2025 wrapping up, the Rebels skipper dropped some sage advice for high school players in their recruitment period on Wednesday, including one that involves NIL money.
"5. Don’t chase the $. The landscape is about to change in about a week.The #’s you hear now won’t be the same in a week."
"6. Chase FIT. I know it’s not cool anymore to wait your turn. If it isn’t, don’t choose a school that’s loaded at your position"
"7. Parents/ Pay Attention!" She tweeted.
This is the second part in a series of posts by Coach Yo regarding high school stars getting disheartened by the transfer portal and other players potentially getting their spot once they sign to a team. Here is the first part:
"High School hoopers don’t get discouraged with all this portal talk, coaches still like HS players. I love HS players too, but there’s some advice id like to offer if that’s ok."
Here is the first set of advice posted by Coach Yo for high school stars regarding college recruitment:
"Advice: 1) Play hard: ain’t nobody trying to see no lazy hoops.
2. Communicate: coaches ain’t begging no more. Talk to schools you’re interested in. These list of 25 etc are not taken seriously.
3. 'Be about who about you' get it? 4. Have a voice in your process! You must!"
Coach Yo was the daughter of a high school basketball coach. Gladstone "Moon" McPhee, when they were still living in the Bahamas. She continued his coaching legacy as the coach of Ole Miss. However, she started her basketball coaching career as an assistant at Frank Phillips College, a junior college in Borger, Texas, in 2004.
Which Class of 2025 star has Yolett "Coach Yo" McPhee-McCuin recruited for Ole Miss?
While Coach McPhee-McCuin has had plenty of advice for high school basketball stars regarding the transfer portal, NIL, recruitment, and more, the Bahamas-born coach has only recruited one person from the Class of 2025.
So far, she has only recruited four-star guard Lauren Jacobs from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, South Carolina. Jacobs has only a verbal commitment to the Rebels, and despite being given four stars, she is unranked by ESPN.