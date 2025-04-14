"Don't be too tough": SC Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis shares mental health message following death of former LSU WR Kyren Lacy

The death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy shocked many, including Eli Ellis. The influencer and South Carolina Gamecocks signee took to his Instagram Stories following the news of the alleged suicide by Lacy, who was reportedly a possible first-round draft pick in the next NFL draft.

Ellis added a mental health-related message, too:

Four-star Eli Ellis reacts to the death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy (source: IG/ eliellis)

"So sad man," said Eli Ellis. "If you are relly struggling, tell somebody man. Don't be too tough to ask for help."

Eli Ellis is not just a basketball star but also an influencer and a YouTuber with over 45,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 692,000 followers on Instagram. He is using his reach to remind fans about mental health and not to be afraid to seek help.

Lacy reportedly died in an apparent suicide inside his car on Saturday night after a late-night chase in Houston, which ended in the wide receiver crashing his car. Police reports noted that he died in an apparent suicide. He was 24.

Harris County authorities stated that Lacy was facing several criminal charges regarding another fatal car crash last December, which happened in Louisiana. This crash has clouded his prospects of even getting drafted in the NFL, let alone being drafted in the first round.

His father, Kenny Lacy, released a comment on Facebook on Sunday, following his son's death:

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” he said. “Don't be cool with 'I'm alright,' or 'I'm good' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible. Don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small."

Eli Ellis signs NIL deal with Under Armour

Earlier in April, Eli Ellis became one of the latest high school basketball stars to have signed with Under Armour and will be part of the brand's “Let Them Talk” campaign to block out the noise from doubters and critics. The OTE MVP has his fair share of those, which makes him a "perfect fit" for the campaign.

Under Armour has described the campaign as not about ignoring criticism but welcoming it, and Ellis fits this mold as he has been known to tackle criticisms with confidence and let his game talk for him.

This is evident when Ellis, a four-star who was snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game, led the YNG Dreamerz to the OTE championships against five-star Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers.

