Dorian Brew college offers: Full list of schools in contention for 5-star CB

Ohio State led the recruitment race for five-star Conroe (Texas) cornerback Dorian Brew earlier this year. However, the Buckeyes, already having commitments from two of the nation’s top three cornerbacks, have seen Brew's recruitment shift toward other prominent programs.

Expand Tweet

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, three schools have emerged as front-runners heading into the summer: LSU, Texas and USC.

“Talking to a source close to Dorian Brew earlier this week, they feel like LSU, Texas, and USC are best positioned,” Wiltfong said during On3’s Inside Scoop recruiting show.

USC has gained significant traction. Brew has shown considerable interest in the Trojans, influenced by their new coaching staff and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Lynn has been pivotal in making USC an attractive option.

“USC is a program that has been kinda of a sexy name around Brew after some visits out there. [He likes] the new coaching staff. And D’Anton Lynn, the defensive coordinator is kind of leading that charge and making things attractive out there at USC,"

LSU, renowned for its strong defensive back program under the guidance of Corey Raymond, remains a formidable contender. Texas, aiming for another top-5 recruiting class, is becoming increasingly prominent in Brew's considerations.

"And then Texas, they’re looking for another top-5 recruiting class. And they are going to be one of the hot schools we talk about this summer. They weren’t a school we talked about as much in the spring, but come summer and official visit season there’s going to be a lot of Texas talk," Wiltfong noted.

Schools in contention:

LSU

Texas

USC

Ohio State

Originally from Dayton, Brew moved to Houston with his family during the 2023 high school football season. His mother, a former track star for the Buckeyes, has contributed to his strong ties to Ohio State. Despite this, Brew's interest is now expanding to other top programs.

Top schools in contention for 5-Star CB Dorian Brew

Dorian Brew is considering several top schools as his recruitment heats up. Brew is the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 8 player in Texas according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

USC has emerged as a strong contender.

“With all the coaches on the defensive staff, they’re one of the best in the country,” Brew told On3’s Chad Simmons.

LSU also stands out, particularly due to its renowned defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, and Brew's family ties—his dad ran track at LSU. Brew expressed his admiration for Raymond:

“He’s developed [DBs] and gotten them to the league. He’s a great coach and a great guy to talk to. I talk to him every single day and we are building that relationship.”

Texas remains a significant option, especially as Brew appreciates the prospect of playing in his home state.

“It’s always an honor to play for Texas being from Texas,” Brew remarked.

Brew has scheduled visits to Ohio State from June 21-23, LSU from May 31, and USC from June 7-9. Although a visit to Texas hasn’t been confirmed, InsideTexas.com’s Eric Nahlin reports that the Longhorns are eager to host him the weekend of June 14.