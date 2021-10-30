NFL Fantasy Football: 3 WRs to target for Week 8 with Corey Davis doubtful

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is coming off a great game against the New England Patriots, where he posted 14 fantasy football points in the blowout loss. He suffered a hip injury this week and his status for Sunday has gotten worse each day. Head coach Robert Saleh has stated that Davis' condition is not looking great and that he is doubtful heading into the weekend.

Even though he's part of the Jets, Corey Davis is a top-30 receiver in fantasy football with 24 catches, 349 yards and four touchdowns. He's been a solid WR3 this season, but with quarterback Zach Wilson injured, Davis could have little value in fantasy football this week, even if healthy.

If you're short-handed on wide receivers in this week's matchup, here are three trending options to consider as replacements for Corey Davis in Week 8.

#1 - Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

Kalif Raymond is currently rostered in 65% of leagues, up by 13% from last week, and that number will continue to rise as he takes over as WR1 for the Detroit Lions. Raymond has 15 total targets over the last two games, with 148 yards. He racked up 17 fantasy football points last week against the LA Rams with a season-high 115 receiving yards. As the top receiver in Detroit, Raymond is almost guaranteed to see at least six targets every week. While the Jets are figuring things out at the quarterback position, Raymond could be a nice filler player for Corey Davis.

#2 - Tim Patrick - Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy is set to return this week as the Denver Broncos face the Washington Football Team. Some have Tim Patrick labeled as a player to avoid, but Washington have not been the elite defense we expected them to be. Jeudy may need a week or two to get back in his groove, too. Tim Patrick is a player to risk at FLEX, as he has at least five targets in his last five games and has double-digit fantasy football scores in five games this year. He could rip off a few good chunks of yardage and give you 10+ fantasy football points this week.

#3 - Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

In his first game back since Week 2, Russell Gage put up almost 17 points in fantasy football with six targets, four catches, 67 yards and a score. He'll face off against the Carolina Panthers, who have cooled off on the defensive side of the ball lately. Gage is still listed behind Calvin Ridley in the lineup, but should have another good game, especially if the defense hones in on Kyle Pitts and Ridley.

