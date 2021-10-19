NFL Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 7: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones one to watch out for

If your fantasy season is in danger of ending soon without a playoff appearance, and you need to add someone to give your team a spark, then someone from the Cleveland Browns may be the perfect answer.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is rostered in just 1.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues, but he's coming off a breakout performance, with 101 yards and two touchdowns over four receptions and five targets in Cleveland's 37-14 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Nothing was stopping Donovan Peoples-Jones from getting into the end zone 😳 (via @Browns Nothing was stopping Donovan Peoples-Jones from getting into the end zone 😳 (via @Browns) https://t.co/BLI6zqRzcb

Peoples-Jones is worthy of a roster spot in your fantasy football team

Things aren't looking great for the Browns right now as they sit on a 3-3 record with a pile of injuries mounting all over the roster.

The offense is badly hurt right now. Jarvis Landry should still take a few weeks to return; Odell Beckham Jr. has a bum shoulder; and both starting tackles — and even Nick Chubb — missed the game against the Cardinals on Sunday. Even though all of these are important players, none of the injuries are as important as Baker Mayfield's left shoulder injury.

Somebody had to step up after so many important players were out, and Donovan Peoples-Jones made the most of his opportunity. The game against Arizona was his second in a row where he had at least five targets. It was also his first game this season where he amassed over 100 receiving yards.

Peoples-Jones scored his first touchdown of the game after Odell Beckham Jr. left the game. He's clearly earning more trust from Kevin Stefanski on a daily basis. With 171 yards and nine receptions over the last two games, grab him on your waiver wire while you can. His usage should remain notable with Beckham Jr. and Landry out for a while.

Other waiver wire options for your fantasy team

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts:

Hilton finally returned to the field and had a great first game, hauling all four of his targets to 80 yards. He shouldn't be your first option, but it works beautifully as a WR3/Flex fantasy option.

Indianapolis Colts training camp

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos:

Patrick is hardly a superstar, but he can be a consistent WR3 for your fantasy team if you pick the right matchups. He has three touchdowns this year and at least five targets over the last four games. Consider adding him if you're having receiver problems.

Field Yates @FieldYates Broncos WR Tim Patrick has gone 127 targets without a drop. Simply put: one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. Broncos WR Tim Patrick has gone 127 targets without a drop. Simply put: one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. https://t.co/bvi39E6B43

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team:

McKissic is not the number one running back in Washington, but he's the third-down back who amassed 16 touches with Antonio Gibson nagging a shin injury against the Chiefs. After McKissic amassed 110 yards in eight carries and as many catches on Sunday, there's a lot of flex value depending on the fantasy matchup you choose to use him in.

