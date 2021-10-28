NFL Fantasy Football: 5 DFS Stacks for Week 8

Choosing NFL Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) stacks on fantasy apps like DraftKings or FanDuel is not absolutely essential, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week.

For those that may be unsure of the term "stack," it refers to having players that are on the same NFL team on your daily fantasy team as well (such as having Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on your DFS team as well as Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs).

Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End are the usual DFS stacks, but you could make a unique one with Quarterback + Running back--just make sure your running back is a pass-catching, every down back or your team will not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the RB.

For NFL Fantasy Week 8, the return of high-powered offenses like the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Chargers gives players some more options to choose from. The following DFS stacks apply to the main slate on Sunday:

NFL Fantasy DFS Stacks for Week 8

#1 - QB Ryan Tannehill + WR A.J. Brown or WR Julio Jones

Coming off the lambasting of the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Tennessee Titans look to keep it rolling against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have also been playing well of late, and after last week’s monsoon game in San Francisco, the comforts of the dome in Indianapolis will be more conducive to the passing game for both teams.

Look for Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown to hook up for at least one passing touchdown score. Derrick Henry will get his share, but it is unlikely King Henry will snare a second passing touchdown from Tannehill. The DFS stack of Tannehill and Brown or even a healthier-ish Julio Jones, if he plays, is good value this week.

#2 - QB Jameis Winston + WR Marquez Callaway

From a purely analytical standpoint, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing defense is vulnerable. The Buccaneers rank near the bottom of the defensive rankings for passing yards and air yards given up.

And since most teams who play the Buccaneers are playing catchup with Tom Brady and company, then for DFS purposes, this is a perfect matchup to exploit.

Add in the “revenge narrative” for former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and he is a darkhorse to do well in DFS play this week.

Although Winston was on the roster with the New Orleans Saints last season, he only took one snap in their second matchup, so that does not really count as a revenge game for the Buccaneers' former first overall draft pick in 2015.

Stack Winston with reception-machine Alvin Kamara or take a shot with Marquez Callaway against the depleted secondary of the Tampa Bay defense.

#3 - QB Jalen Hurts + WR DeVonta Smith

Jalen Hurts is good for fantasy football, but bad for real life football. That being said, DFS players this week should stack him up with his college teammate, receiver DeVonta Smith, against the Detroit Lions. The Lions will give up passing yards, air yards, and a robust average depth-of-target.

Jalen Hurts’s value as a running quarterback will also provide a higher ceiling than what he would have as strictly being a passer.

#4 - QB Josh Allen + WR Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills’ offense is red hot, and the bye week should not hamper their momentum. Against the lowly Miami Dolphins defense, expect Josh Allen and his receiving corps to do well.

DFS players should combine Allen and Stefon Diggs. Diggs has yet to really shine this season, so a positive game is just about due.

Fun fact: Stefon Diggs now has as many touchdowns (two) as his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Diggs. Stefon Diggs looks to pull away from his cornerback brother in the touchdown column this week against the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

#5 - QB Teddy Bridgewater + WR Courtland Sutton or WR Jerry Jeudy

The Broncos have lost four in a row after reeling off three consecutive wins to start the season. The return of receiver Jerry Jeudy should add some spice to the offense that struggled last week against a good Browns’ defense.

Look for Teddy Bridgewater to get back on track against a Washington Football Team that gives up a lot of air yards and depth-of-targets. DFS players should stack Bridgewater with either wide receiver Courtland Sutton or Jeudy.

Cortland Sutton would be a safer player as the Broncos might still ease Jerry Jeudy back into the fold. For fantasy purposes, the Broncos stack should not cost DFS players much so they can fill other spots with more elite priced football players.

