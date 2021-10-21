"Jackson, Prescott and Tom Brady deserve to be ahead of him" - Stephen A. Smith does not agree with list which has Josh Allen as MVP frontrunner

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is known for being extremely opinionated on sports headlines and player performance. This week, it seems that many NFL fans may be in agreement with Smith about the recent NFL MVP odds.

Six weeks of the 2021 NFL season are now complete and the NFL MVP race is starting to come to light as teams present themselves as contenders or pretenders.

Every week it seems the list of NFL players with the best odds of winning an NFL MVP are released and it usually becomes the talk of sports-related shows.

This week's list caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith and his First Take co-hosts, and who they feel should be at the top of the list.

Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe Josh Allen should be at the top of NFL MVP race

After the completion of Week 6, the Caesars Sportsbook "Pro Football MVP Odds" list was released. At the top of the list is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+400), which is valid as the Cards are 6-0 and Murray is playing really good football.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Week 6 Players of the WeekAFC

Next is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+450). The Bills record is 4-2 and they are just coming off of a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Allen threw for over 300 yards but didn't have a clean game. While the Bills have had two shutouts, it was against lesser competition from the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Most passing TDs of 20+ yards💥 Joe Burrow - 8

💥 Dak Prescott - 8 Most passing TDs of 20+ yards💥 Joe Burrow - 8

💥 Dak Prescott - 8 https://t.co/NPTw88ORcC

Smith and cohorts show love to other quarterbacks in the MVP race

Stephen A. Smith, along with fellow analysts Mina Kimes and Keyshawn Johnson, all felt that Allen should not be ahead of Dak Prescott (+500), Tom Brady (+750) or even Lamar Jackson (+1100).

Not just because of the Bills' loss to the Titans but due to overall play through the first six weeks of the season. Smith even said that he believes Aaron Rodgers should have better odds to win the NFL MVP again.

Smith and Johnson then went on to say that Prescott, Brady and Jackson are all integral to their team's success and that was clear last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

While Allen is an important part of the Buffalo Bills, his play this season hasn't been as important as it has been for Prescott, Brady and Jackson's teams, who all need their quarterbacks to have big games to get the win.

The Cowboys, Buccaneers and Ravens all have just one loss.

