Stephen A. Smith's top 5 NFL teams include Chiefs and Buccaneers 

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is never afraid to share his opinion, especially on his morning show "First Take". Most of the time, his opinions and takes on topics surrounding the sports world are not well received. It's at least once a week that something he has said has made headlines and caused a storm of rebuttal from those around the industry.

This week, Smith released his "Top 5" NFL teams after Week 2 of play. While it's clear that some mentioned on his list are clearly the better teams in the NFL, there are some teams that have been snubbed.

Super Bowl rematch? Bucs and Chiefs top Stephen A. Smith's "Top 5"

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs the top two teams in the National Football League? ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks so. Smith's "Top 5" list was released on Tuesday via the "First Take" Twitter account and after Week 2 of the 2021 NFL, Smith has the Buccaneers at number one.

The Buccaneers are 2-0, defeating the Dallas Cowboys with a game-winning field goal in Week 1 and then a win over fellow NFC South opponent Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs will travel across the country to face one of their toughest opponents of the season, the Los Angeles Rams, this week. Smith has the Rams, who are 2-0 with new quarterback Matthew Stafford at number three on his list.

First Take @FirstTake



1. Buccaneers

2. Chiefs

3. Rams

4. Cardinals

5. Raiders Two games through the season, these are @stephenasmith 's top five teams in the NFL:1. Buccaneers2. Chiefs3. Rams4. Cardinals5. Raiders Two games through the season, these are @stephenasmith's top five teams in the NFL:



1. Buccaneers

2. Chiefs

3. Rams

4. Cardinals

5. Raiders https://t.co/xvqcMeogne

At number two, Smith has the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been perennial favorites for another trip to the Super Bowl but are 1-1 after a late-game surge by the Baltimore Ravens led to a loss on Sunday night. The Chiefs will host the Chargers at home this week.

The Arizona Cardinals come in at number four. The Cardinals have been excellent to start the season with Chandler Jones leading the defense and quarterback Kyler Murray playing great football and leading the team to 2-0.

The Las Vegas Raiders rounded out the top five since they have been one of the biggest surprises to the start of the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in consecutive weeks.

Also Read

While it's no shock that Stephen A. Smith has Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes' teams at the top of the list, there are some fans who feel their teams have been snubbed.

The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) and Buffalo Bills (1-1) are two teams that could have been considered for the top five.

Edited by Henno van Deventer