NBA Rumors: Max Kellerman expected to part ways with Stephen A. Smith on "First Take"

ESPN sports analyst Max Kellerman is expected to depart “First Take,” leaving Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose on the popular sports show, per a recent report. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Kellerman’s potential transfer to another show and that he could possibly hold responsibilities apart from what he has at ESPN.

“Kellerman could leave his debate chair opposite Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose for more extended duty on TV and ESPN Radio, sources told Front Office Sports,” wrote McCarthy.

“The decision is not finalized, said sources, but if Kellerman leaves, Smith is not expected to have a daily debate partner. Instead, he could debate various ESPN personalities as well as high-profile guests.”

Report: Max Kellerman could potentially leave First Take for “more extended duty on ESPN Radio,” via @FOS pic.twitter.com/AEdfXDVVe9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 18, 2021

Kellerman took over the debate chair on the show from the divisive but highly popular Skip Bayless, who left in 2016 to co-host a similar show on Fox Sports. After five years on “First Take,” Kellerman could potentially leave Stephen A. Smith without a debate partner, but with an opportunity to go head-to-head with guests from outside the network. This could include players from the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball.

Max Kellerman’s future is expected to remain with ESPN. He’s on ESPN2 with his own boxing TV show and has hosted the “Max Kellerman Show” on ESPN Radio. But it’s also reported that he could be joining another radio show by ESPN, “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” which is hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti.

ESPN Rumors: No comment on the network on Max Kellerman departure

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith during Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Since the departure of Max Kellerman from “First Take” is not yet final, ESPN has declined to comment on the report.

For those wondering if there is any fallout between Smith and Kellerman, it appears that there is no issue between the two ESPN analysts.

“Smith and Bayless are still close friends,” added McCarthy. “They’ve made little secret about their desire to work together again one day. But it’s a big question whether ESPN would be willing to pay both millions to reunite on ‘First Take.’”

"The Knicks aren't getting out of the first round."@maxkellerman doesn't think NYC has a chance against the Nets, Bucks, 76ers or the Heat.



"I don't know that they'd beat the Bulls!" pic.twitter.com/HOcnEGCeSC — First Take (@FirstTake) August 18, 2021

Smith is the more popular of the two. In fact, he is ESPN’s highest paid sportscaster on ESPN with a reported salary of about $8 million. Moving Max Kellerman off the show could possibly be a financial decision on the part of ESPN, but it could also simply be a move to change direction.

When Kellerman took Bayless’ seat, “First Take” was elevated to ESPN from being an ESPN2 show. It’s popularity likely spawned the “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” talk show that Bayless now hosts. Nevertheless, “First Take” is the more popular show of the two and is way ahead in TV ratings.

