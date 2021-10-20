"Sorry Chipotle" - A.J. Brown reveals what caused him to get food poisoning before Bills game

A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans produced a great performance at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, winning 34-31.

Josh Allen and the Bills marched down the field with 20 seconds left in the game and faced a fourth-and-one on the goalline.

Kicking a field goal would have taken the game to overtime, however, Bills head coach Sean McDermott decided to go for all the marbles and try and get a touchdown to essentially win the game.

Joe Rexrode @joerexrode AJ Brown had food poisoning. Was very sick for 48 hours, needed an IV. From where? “Chipotle. I’m sorry, Chipotle. Probably won’t get an endorsement with Chipotle.” AJ Brown had food poisoning. Was very sick for 48 hours, needed an IV. From where? “Chipotle. I’m sorry, Chipotle. Probably won’t get an endorsement with Chipotle.”

Unfortunately for Bills fans, Allen slipped as he tried a quarterback sneak and get into the endzone and was stopped short of the one-yard line and the Titans won the game on an incredible defensive stop.

A.J. Brown reveals food that caused him to get sick

Titans receiver A.J. Brown was doubtful heading into the clash with the Bills. He stated that the reason for this is because he was suffering from food poisoning over the course of the weekend.

“I had some bad Chipotle,” Brown said. “I got three IVs. I got two (Monday) morning. I got a bag and half before the game. I didn’t know if I was going to play or not. They expected me to play, but you don’t really know.”

We know that Brown did take his place for the Titans and performed incredibly well. In fact, the longer the game went, the better Brown got.

What can Brown do for you?

The 2020 Pro Bowl receiver finished the game with seven receptions for 91 yards. Four of those catches came in the fourth quarter for a total of 61 yards and was the Titans' leading receiver on the night in a crucial win for the Titans.

The numbers were both season-highs for Brown as the receiver had missed an entire game and the majority of another with a hamstring injury.

Brown's receptions were the most this season by a Titans player this year, and his efforts in the fourth quarter equalled his previous season-high stats for a game.

Brown’s last reception was a 22-yard completion that led to a touchdown and a game-winning drive for the Titans. Brown stated he was struggling throughout the game and was fighting for his team.

“I kind of forgot about it,” he said. “Third quarter it got a little better for me. Then the fourth quarter it hit me all over again. I was definitely just trying to fight through it.”

Next week, the Titans host the Kansas City Chiefs in Nashville.

