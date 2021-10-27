3 reasons why the Eagles should take gamble and start Gardner Minshew ahead of Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to hit the reset button in 2021. Carson Wentz was sent to Indianapolis and Doug Pederson was relieved of his duties as head coach. That left Jalen Hurts under center and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni on the sidelines.

The results have not been great thus far and the team just made a minor move by trading Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. That leaves Gardner Minshew as the top backup and rumblings could appear about him getting some playing time over Hurts.

Here are three reasons why the Eagles should take such a gamble and play Minshew.

3 reasons Eagles should start Gardner Minshew over Jalen Hurts

#3 - Some past success

Minshew looked like a potential long-term option for the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2019. Then came the rough 2020 season, but the team as a whole was a disaster and finished 1-15.

Minshew could bring a bit of experience to this Eagles offense at a time when what Hurts is doing on the field is just not working.

#2 - Let Hurts sit and learn

Hurts only has 11 NFL starts to his name and some media personalities are making it seem like he is this long-term failure. Sirianni and the coaches are not helping him out on offense in terms of finding balance, so perhaps a bit more time to learn will not hurt.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod There’s only one benefit to playing Minshew and that would be to pinpoint if Hurts or Sirianni is the problem on offense.Still think you need to see a full season from Hurts to make a fair assessment. There’s only one benefit to playing Minshew and that would be to pinpoint if Hurts or Sirianni is the problem on offense.Still think you need to see a full season from Hurts to make a fair assessment.

Inserting Minshew into the lineup does not mean the move is permanent. He could look awful on offense and the organization would see that Hurts is not ultimately the problem. Sitting could benefit Hurts in that regard.

#1 - Try to salvage the season

The Eagles are dangerously close to a lost season and it is only Week 8. The team is off to a 2-5 start and Hurts is fighting to complete just 50 percent of his passes as of late.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks Shane Steichen says Gardner Minshew has been preparing each week as if he would play. Credits him for a high football IQ and his ability to make plays out of the pocket. Excited to have him as the backup QB #Eagles Shane Steichen says Gardner Minshew has been preparing each week as if he would play. Credits him for a high football IQ and his ability to make plays out of the pocket. Excited to have him as the backup QB #Eagles

Minshew can serve as a last-ditch option to try to instill some sense of life into the offense. Again, Hurts is not the only problem with this team. But Sirianni is in danger of losing the locker room way too early into his Eagles tenure. Minshew can be the hero and at least give the team something to play for by bringing back some of his magic from 2019.

Edited by Piyush Bisht