Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide Receiver rankings

Week 8 of the Fantasy Football season is here. Matchups are essential when it comes to Fantasy Football and play a significant role in lineup construction.

Superstars are the easiest players to plug in weekly, but the mid-level and flex-type players can make or break a week.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em - WRs

#1 - Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Marquez Callaway is a high-risk, high-reward type of player in Fantasy Football. He has bust potential but is also a good matchup for the big week. He faces a Buccaneers defensive secondary that has struggled at times this season. The game script should call for a pass-heavy offense from the Saints.

#2 - Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Josh Allen has statistically destroyed the Dolphins in his career, including once already this season. Sanders has emerged as the clear WR2 in Buffalo behind Stefon Diggs. Without Dawson Knox, Sanders could see even more volume than usual. Start Sanders with confidence in Week 8 of Fantasy Football.

#3 - Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were placed on the COVID/Reserve list this week. That makes Randall Cobb the primary wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling could return from injury this week but might be limited due to his missed time. All of this makes Cobb a solid spot starter in Week 8 of Fantasy Football.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers' WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers' WR Allen Lazard is out because he's unvaccinated and couldn't be cleared in time for Thursday night in time.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em - WRs

#1 - Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

The game script favors Cooks in Fantasy Football this week, but the direct match-up is a very difficult one. Cook is by far the best wide receiver on the Texans. This means he will likely draw Jalen Ramsey in coverage on most plays. It's best to avoid this situation.

#2 - Corey Davis, New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco is likely to start at quarterback for the Jets this week now that Zach Wilson is injured. Flacco and Davis have never played together before, so there will likely be a lack of chemistry. At best, this is a wait-and-see situation in Fantasy Football. Davis should be avoided this week.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Sources: The #Eagles are trading Joe Flacco to the #Jets . With Zach Wilson out of action for a few weeks, Flacco is headed back to Florham Park.

#3 - Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

Brandon Aiyuk hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role for himself with the 49ers this season. The Bears are a struggling team, but their defense is still solid. All of that combined makes Aiyuk an unattractive option in Week 8.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 8

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

