Who should I start in NFL Fantasy Football? Week 8 Start 'Em Picks and DFS Bargains

We are nearing the midway point of the 2021 NFL season and fantasy football teams are figuring out how their playoff hopes look. Fantasy football is over halfway through its regular season and teams are either sitting pretty, making a comeback from the bottom or have been falling in the ranks due to duds and injuries.

Week 8 of the NFL season has a ton of interesting matchups, but you should pay attention to who you insert into the lineup. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens are on a bye this week and could sabotage a lineup if left in as starters. DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders, and Donovan Peoples-Jones are questionable with injuries and should be monitored throughout the week. Dawson Knox and Allen Lazard will be out for Week 8 and should be looked at accordingly.

Coley Harvey @ColeyHarvey Banged-up or not, QB Kyler Murray was participating in the open portion of Cardinals practice.Absent from the open portion of practice, however, was WR DeAndre Hopkins and DL J.J. Watt. We'll see how they all appear on Arizona's injury report later. Banged-up or not, QB Kyler Murray was participating in the open portion of Cardinals practice.Absent from the open portion of practice, however, was WR DeAndre Hopkins and DL J.J. Watt. We'll see how they all appear on Arizona's injury report later.

Here are a few sleepers and breakouts from key matchups in fantasy football in Week 8, along with DFS bargains, to tweak your fantasy football lineup.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em

RB Elijah Mitchell - San Francisco 49ers

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Elijah Mitchell szn is back on 🔥 Elijah Mitchell szn is back on 🔥 https://t.co/evSwIkAPfK

Elijah Mitchell dominated on Sunday night with 107 yards and a touchdown as the lead runner. Mitchell will be heavily used against the Chicago Bears this week and should have another game with 100 total yards. He is definitely a starting option at FLEX and has major upside as RB2. More importantly, Elijah Mitchell is a value steal in DFS at just $5,800 on FanDuel.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - Washington Football Team

Matthew Paras @Matthew_Paras Rivera said when Logan Thomas comes back, it will "open up the package for 12 personnel" because of Ricky Seals-Jones' emergence. Rivera said when Logan Thomas comes back, it will "open up the package for 12 personnel" because of Ricky Seals-Jones' emergence.

Ricky Seals-Jones has played every offensive snap in the past two games and has the stats to back it up. He had 15 fantasy football points in Week 6 and 11 points last week with at least six targets in each game. Logan Thomas remains out, allowing Seals-Jones to be a big target for Taylor Heinicke. He is also a solid TE1 for Week 8 and just $5,400 on FanDuel.

QB Mac Jones - New England Patriots

HOOPS EMPIRE @HoopsEmpire_ Among the rookie QBs (updated) Mac Jones is:➼ 1st in Pass yards

➼ 1st in Pass TDs

➼ 1st in Completions

➼ 1st in Cmp%

➼ 1st in TD%

➼ T-1st INTs

➼ 1st in Y/A

➼ 1st in QBR

➼ 1st in On-target%

➼ Least Bad throws

➼ Most blitzed

➼ Most hit

Mac Jones balled out for his best fantasy football performance last week with over 22 points against the New York Jets. He had his first game with over 300 passing yards and has thrown 2+ touchdowns in three of his last four games. The LA Chargers are a much more competitive team than the Jets, but Mac Jones is riding momentum into the game. Jones is fairly conservative with the ball, outside of three picks in Week 3. Some leagues are hurting this week with injuries or bye weeks and Mac Jones could be a great pickup.

