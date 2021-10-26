NFL Fantasy Football: Fantasy Outlook for Packers offense with WR Davante Adams on COVID list

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC North with a marginal lead at 6-1, but might be without star wide receiver Davante Adams for Thursday Night Football.

Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher Aaron Rodgers in last 6 games without Davante Adams:• 142/202

• 1,865 yards

• 17 TDs, 1 INT

• 125.2 passer rating

Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday as the Packers deal with a minor outbreak. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry received a positive test, sending the team into advanced COVID-19 protocols, including virtual meetings and all players wearing masks around the facilities. It is unclear whether or not Davante Adams had a positive test or was just a close contact.

Under the new NFL protocols, vaccinated players who are asymptomatic can return once they have two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. They must also be asymptomatic for 48 hours. If Davante Adams is unvaccinated, he must quarantine for 10 days.

Davante Adams is currently ranked as the fourth-best wide receiver in fantasy football this season, having 52 catches, 744 yards and three touchdowns this year. He hasn't had a game with under 10 fantasy football points and has two games with over 30 fantasy football points. He's the Packers' best offensive weapon and the offense will end up taking a step back, especially when facing the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

NFL Fantasy Football: How does the Packers offense look with Davante Adams on COVID list?

Running back Aaron Jones will be looked at more often on Thursday with Davante Adams likely out. Jones is the seventh-best running back in fantasy football, but is coming off a poor outing against Washington: 19 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards for just under nine fantasy football points. The Packers are going to have to be able to play a shoot-out to keep pace with Arizona, which means Aaron Jones becomes a must-have RB1 for Week 8.

Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR Field Yates @FieldYates The Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. The Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. Packers play Cardinals this Thursday night - tight turn around to get cleared to play. Allen Lazard, who has 11 targets over the last 2 weeks, is 95% available in ESPN leagues. twitter.com/fieldyates/sta… Packers play Cardinals this Thursday night - tight turn around to get cleared to play. Allen Lazard, who has 11 targets over the last 2 weeks, is 95% available in ESPN leagues. twitter.com/fieldyates/sta…

Receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, tight end Robert Tonyan and the returning Marquez Valdes-Scantling will have to step up.

Allen Lazard is on a streak with a touchdown in each of his last two games and will see upwards of about ten targets against the Cardinals as a temporary WR1.

Randall Cobb hasn't been a factor since Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Aaron Rodgers needs his former favorite target to bring a bit of the old magic on Thursday. Getting MVS back from IR will definitely help with the passing game as well.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has at least two passing touchdowns in his last six games and hasn't had less than 20 fantasy football points in those games. Davante Adams has only three touchdowns this season, meaning Aaron Rodgers won't be too affected by his loss when it comes to scoring. Getting yardage on big plays might be an issue, however.

If you have any of Green Bay's offensive playmakers on your roster, it's safe to play them. Aaron Jones should bounce back with a great game while Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan should see their fair share of targets.

