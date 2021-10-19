NFL Fantasy Football: 3 players whose stock shot up after Week 6

As the NFL season proceeds, many players' stocks tend to drop in fantasy football. That's either because these players are overvalued or suffer long-term injuries.

However, the 2021 fantasy football season has had many players' stocks shoot up early in the season because of injuries to other players. Several players have had to step up into starting roles and have found success, making them invaluable almost overnight in fantasy football. Others have had slow starts to the season and are starting to pick up speed.

Here are five players who are seeing their fantasy football stocks soar after Week 6.

NFL players with rising stock in fantasy football

#1 - RB/WR Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns

Nick Karns @karnsies817 Never forget D'Ernest Johnson putting up 95 yards on just 17 carries when both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb were banged up.Demetric Felton has already flashed in his young career as well.The Browns may be down.They are certainly not out. Never forget D'Ernest Johnson putting up 95 yards on just 17 carries when both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb were banged up.Demetric Felton has already flashed in his young career as well.The Browns may be down.They are certainly not out. https://t.co/ZKohCupUwd

The Cleveland Browns went into Week 6 without star running back Nick Chubb and left with both Chubb and Kareem Hunt out for Week 7. Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are the only players in the backfield now, and Felton has the better upside of the two. With Baker Mayfield playing through a painfully dislocated shoulder, the run game has to step up. Felton is a dual-threat as a runner and wide receiver and should easily be a streaming option at FLEX in fantasy football.

#2 - TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome. Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome. https://t.co/ob1CdXP0jp

Ricky Seals-Jones was a waiver wire option heading into Week 6 with Logan Thomas on injured reserve, but he didn't start in most leagues. Some fantasy football owners were likely wary of how good Seals-Jones could be as a featured player, and he did not disappoint. His stock has doubled since putting up 15 points in fantasy football with four catches, 58 yards and a score. He won't be easy to pick up this week and should start in many more leagues.

#3 - WR/DB Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Also Read

Since DJ Chark Jr. was injured, Jamal Agnew has been a consistent playmaker as a receiver. He continued his success from Week 5 with six targets and five catches for 78 yards, giving him back-to-back games with a double-digit score in fantasy football. The Jacksonville Jaguars are still one of the worst teams in the league and should hold on to any slight positive they have, meaning giving the ball more to Agnew.

Edited by Piyush Bisht