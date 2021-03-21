NFL Free Agency: Jacksonville Jaguars sign return man Jamal Agnew

The Detroit Lions will be on the lookout for a new return man for the 2021 NFL season. They have lost their first free agent, kick and punt returner Jamal Agnew who is reportedly set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Agnew's contract requires him to reach specific, doable benchmarks and is a three-year, $14.25 million deal with $4 million in guaranteed money.

Jamal Agnew (Jaguars) three years, $14.25M, $4M gtd, $3.5M signing bonus, salaries $1M ($500K gtd), $4M, $4.25M; annual up to $300K per game active roster bonuses, up to 2.25 million incentive annual — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2021

Agnew had instant success as the Lions punt returner. He was named first-team All-Pro and the league's top punter returner, averaging 15.4 yards per attempt and two scores.

High school: ZERO stars, ZERO D1 offers -> Non scholarship program —> FIRST TEAM ALL PRO. No excuses, if u want go get it 💯 — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 5, 2018

Detroit selected the speedy return man as a fifth-round pick in 2017, and he became the second player in San Diego Torero's history to get drafted.

Although Agnew struggled with ball security, he is the NFL's top dynamic special teams player, recording five touchdowns and a 74-yard punt return in 2020.

A cornerback to begin his career, the 25-year-old had difficulties with his playmaking abilities, and he later shifted towards offense as a wide receiver. Three seasons later, the Lions moved him to the offense, making him a wide receiver.

Agnew was infrequent in his new role, but managed 13 passes for 89 yards and had six carries for 33 plus yards in the 2020 season.

Since entering the league, Agnew has returned 45 punts for 410 yards (two touchdowns) and 53 kick returns for 1,453 (one touchdown). Overall, he has averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and 25.8 yards per kick return.

Per Next Gen Stats, Jamal Agnew hit 20.33 MPH on this 100-yard kick return for a TD pic.twitter.com/AyUF19i3YZ — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 23, 2019

Agnew expressed his excitement on Twitter after signing with the Jaguars.

DUUUVAL!!! Ima give y’all everything I got and more. 🤝 @Jaguars — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 15, 2021

Agnew in Jacksonville

Agnew has a connection with the Jaguars coaching staff and will reunite with former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Bevell's familiarity with the return specialist could help utilize him as a gadget player that can provide a change of pace and append Meyer and Bevell's options on offense.

The Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is determined to turn things around for the Jaguars; their two return specialists, wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, are expected to hit the free agency market.

Meyer has been an advocate for a more significant emphasis on special teams. Jacksonville has a dire need to fill out the positions. Last season was a failed attempt to fix their return game after putting some hope in seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks, who potentially could get better but was disappointing in the previous year.

2017 Agnew averaged 15.4 yards per punt return; if he can achieve that same energy and consistency, this can be the start of a great union.