Lions or Jaguars? Which winless NFL Team could get their first victory in Week 6?

One-third of the 2021 NFL season is over, yet there are still two teams searching for their first win - the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The main takeaway is that no one is too surprised about their lack of success this season. Could Week 6 be the week that at least one of these two teams get their first victory of the season?

Detroit Lions

Let's begin with the team that hasn't been in the news much lately: the Detroit Lions. So why are the Detroit Lions 0-5 in 2021? They traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, who has had struggles in the NFL over the past few seasons.

Dan Campbell is a first-time head coach in Detroit, coming over from the New Orleans Saints as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach. Brad Holmes is also in his first year as Detroit's GM. He has come from the LA Rams, where he was their director of college scouting. A new quarterback, head coach and general manager, all in the same season, is a difficult thing to get clicking immediately.

Detroit Lions PR @LionsPR @Lions WR @amonra_stbrown is the first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 6 receptions in consecutive games.He's also Detroit's first rookie wideout to produce at least 65 receiving yards in consecutive games since 2011. #OnePride .@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown is the first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 6 receptions in consecutive games.He's also Detroit's first rookie wideout to produce at least 65 receiving yards in consecutive games since 2011.#OnePride https://t.co/cUUonuXZhJ

The roster has some promise, but is severely lacking in key areas. Jared Goff hasn't been a terrible quarterback, but isn't an elite playmaker either. Running back D'Andre Swift is a solid player, and is paired nicely with veteran Jamaal Williams.

Their wide receiver group is quite young and untested, but holds promise for the future. The offensive line has its anchor with rookie Penei Sewell, but the rest of the line will need to be tweaked over the next few seasons.

The Lions' defense has a mix of solid veterans and good young players. Their main playmakers are on IR, which is taking a toll on the entire unit.

Evan Fox @evanfoxy

I fucking love this guy so much… He can be the @Lions head coach forever I fucking love this guy so much… He can be the @Lions head coach forever

https://t.co/R1hun9AyLO

Their Week 6 matchup is against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have played surprisingly well. Their offense is young and powerful, so Detroit could have issues slowing them down.

Dan Campbell was quite emotional after last week's loss, and will badly want this win. The Lions could keep the game close, but the Bengals have more weapons overall. So the Detroit Lions will likely fall to 0-6 on the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Let's unpack the basket case that is the Jacksonville Jaguars. At this point, the Jaguars may never see a win under Urban Meyer. The elephant in the room is Urban Meyer's controversial incident at a bar in Ohio, and how he has been a distraction to the Jaguars this season.

There were also his comments about players' vaccination status when cutting players in the preseason, which resulted in an investigation. Nothing was found in the end, though.

Urban Meyer also drafted Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round while already having Gardner Minshew and James Robinson. You can see why Lawrence was drafted. But Etienne made it seem like Meyer wanted his guys and didn't care about the current talent on the team.

Urban Meyer is a legendary college coach, but college coaches don't always transition well to the NFL. The coaching staff he has assembled is also quite average and bland, which reflects on the team's performances.

The roster has its problem with injuries, including rookie Travis Etienne missing his entire rookie year. DJ Chark Jr. is their top receiver, but he's also out. The offense has too much of a mix of young players and average veterans. The defense looks great on paper, but cannot seem to make the most out of what they have on the field.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Dolphins have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve and he’ll start. They also elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game vs the #Jaguars The #Dolphins have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve and he’ll start. They also elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt for Sunday’s game vs the #Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the 1-4 Miami Dolphins, who are going to get Tua Tagovailoa back. The game is also early Sunday morning in London, giving neither team home-field advantage. Miami haven't fared well this season, and could easily have been 0-5 as well.

This is the Jaguars' eighth visit to London, going 3-4 since 2013. Maybe the best thing for a team during a turmoil is to not go overseas to a neutral location with a head coach who tends to roam away from the team.

Coming back to this game, it could come down to the quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence isn't playing lights, out but he has had his moments this season. Tua Tagovailoa has only played two games this season, attempting 31 passes.

Theoretically, Tua will be more refreshed than Lawrence. However, I can see the Jaguars pulling off a decent win overseas to return from their Week 7 bye and get blown out by the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars are a decent pick to win in London, but it'll be their only win for several more weeks. The Jaguars could leave London 1-5, but could still end the NFL 2021 season 1-16.

Edited by Bhargav