Dawson Knox injury: How long will Bills star be out for?

Despite a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills are off to a blazing start in the 2021 season, but Dawson Knox is now dealing with an injury.

Buffalo are showcasing that they hold the potential to become serious Super Bowl contenders through their strong balanced play on both sides of the ball. However, the Bills are dealing with a significant blow as rising star tight end Dawson Knox is nursing a broken hand that requires surgery.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Knox will miss some time due to the injury and that the team hopes he will return “sooner rather than later.”

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley for the season due to ankle surgery, while the #Bills will be without TE Dawson Knox due to a broken hand. From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley for the season due to ankle surgery, while the #Bills will be without TE Dawson Knox due to a broken hand. https://t.co/pIQO7cRlMD Dawson Knox had successful surgery yesterday, source said, with the goal of returning to the field as soon as possible. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Dawson Knox had successful surgery yesterday, source said, with the goal of returning to the field as soon as possible. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Through the first six games, Knox has produced at a career-best pace. He has 21 catches on 27 targets for 286 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He topped north of 40 receiving yards three times, including 117 yards in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The third-year tight end has emerged as a legitimate passing game threat, becoming one of quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite targets. That has added another weapon to the offense that has helped push the team to hold one of the league’s most productive offenses.

Dawson Knox @dawson_knox Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁 Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁

Loss of Dawson Knox could be costly for the Bills

The loss of Knox puts more of the offensive workload on the rest of the Bills’ passing game threats with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, former Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders and Colele Beasley. His absence may lead to more targets for Tommy Sweeney as he will handle the starting duties.

The Bills hold the luxury of possessing one of the league’s best group of wide receivers. In Sanders’ first year in Buffalo, he’s producing at a high level as he has 24 catches for 413 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, which on the team is second to Knox.

Diggs remains the steady No. 1 passing game option as he’s ninth in the league with 37 receptions along with 463 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He’s posted at least 60 receiving yards in each of the first six games, and four or more catches all but once.

Also Read

Beasley has also performed well with 33 receptions for 303 receiving yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off a solid outing against the Titans, with seven receptions for 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The BIlls may also transition to a slight increase in dependency on the running game. Running back Devin Singletary may get a few more touches with Zach Moss, while Allen will pick his spots to contribute. Knox’s loss will be felt, but Buffalo have an offense that is talented enough to soften the blow.

Edited by Piyush Bisht