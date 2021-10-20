3 tight ends Bills should target after Dawson Knox injury

For Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills, their 2021 NFL season has been one of the most stress-free in the entire league. However, after losing on Monday Night Football and suffering a broken hand, both the team and player have to think about the future. Knox is already listed as doubtful for Week 8, according to CBS Sports.

Despite throwing a successful two-point attempt with a broken hand, Knox is trending towards missing time after the heat of the moment has subsided. Broken hands can take several weeks, if not months, to heal, so the Bills need to pay a visit to the free agency board and see who they can pick up. Here are three options for the Bills to sign before Knox inevitably misses time.

Bills Rumors: Who the Bills can sign to replace Dawson Knox

#1 - Trey Burton

Trey Burton last spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Last season, he caught 28 of 44 targets for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Burton also earned a 66.7 PFF grade for his work, however, his career-high came with the Chicago Bears, when the tight end caught 54 balls for 569 yards and six touchdowns.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Jaguars, who are thin at the tight end position, worked out former Eagles, Bears and Colts TE Trey Burton. Burton played for Urban Meyer at Florida. The Jaguars, who are thin at the tight end position, worked out former Eagles, Bears and Colts TE Trey Burton. Burton played for Urban Meyer at Florida.

With the season well underway, it would be unfair for the Bills to expect him to reach anywhere near the best season of his career. However, he could still beat his totals from 2020. At 29 years old, Burton is still ahead of the regression that comes with old age.

#2 - Tyler Eifert

There was a time when Tyler Eifert's name on the free agent market would have been snatched up overnight. However, in 2021, Eifert's name isn't the same name-brand stamp of excellence it once was. That said, at 31 years old, the one-time injury-prone tight end is the most durable he has ever been. In 2019 and 2020, the tight end played in 31 of 32 possible games.

Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr Drew Sample not exactly a young Tyler Eifert on that ball up the seam. Drew Sample not exactly a young Tyler Eifert on that ball up the seam.

Between the past two years, Eifert caught 36 of 60 targets for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Put simply, Eifert could be a body that could fill the Dawson-Knox-sized hole as a trial run. If he performs well, he can stick around for the inevitable playoff run. However, if he struggles, the Bills would be able to release him without a second thought.

#3 - Richard Rodgers

A rare recipient of a successful hail mary, Rodgers has spent his eight-year career almost divided evenly between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles in 2020, Rodgers caught 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns. His best season was with the Packers in 2015 when he had 58 receptions for 510 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Also Read

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

If the Bills could get this version of Rodgers, they wouldn't even miss Dawson Knox. However, if he doesn't fit in with the team, the Bills could release him as soon as Knox is healthy without any problems. Another possible outcome is to keep the tight end around as a backup.

Edited by Henno van Deventer