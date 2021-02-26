NFL Rumors: 3 Tight Ends the New York Giants could target in Free Agency

The perception around New York Giants tight end Evan Engram seems to change drastically with every passing season. After his rookie season in 2017, the main narrative was that the former Mississippi player was destined to be one of the best players at his position in the entire league. In 2018, after a somewhat down season, that enthusiasm was dampened, but still present.

In 2019, Engram only was able to play in half of the New York Giants’ games, and questions swirled around his durability and whether New York Giants should keep him or trade him for assets. Last season, the young tight end bounced back and played in all 16 games, finishing with the most receptions he’s had since his rookie year.

Engram’s status with the New York Giants will be up for much debate this offseason, but since the Giants don’t have much behind him, they will likely stick with him for another year. Who could New York Giants bring in to improve their depth at the position?

3 Tight Ends the New York Giants could target in Free Agency

#3 NFL Rumors: Tyler Eifert

Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens

Unfortunately for Tyler Eifert, his career has become what New York Giants fans hope Engram’s will not unfold into; a sad deterioration filled with injuries and what ifs. At 30 years old, Eifert’s career may be far from over, but it is a far cry from what it could have been after he scored 13 touchdowns in his third season in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, Eifert stands at a towering 6’6”, and would be an ideal target in the red zone for any quarterback. Utilizing Engram and Eifert inside the 20 yard line would give defenses headaches, which is why the New York Giants might take a gander at the tall tight end.

Advertisement

#2 NFL Rumors: Jacob Hollister

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

With Engram’s future seemingly uncertain depending on the day of the week, it might behoove the Giants to bring in a tight end who has a varied skill set. If it is decided Engram will be around this year and beyond, then the tight end they bring in could have a different skill set. If Engram is dealt to another team, the New York Giants can have someone on the roster in reserve who could at least serve as a pass catching threat.

Advertisement

Jacob Hollister’s career in the NFL has evolved in such a way where he’s had the chance to perfect both aspects of the position. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Patriots, where he seldom caught a pass, and was relied on to set the edge and provide protection for a Hall of Fame quarterback.

During his last two seasons with Seattle, Hollister has become much more involved in the passing game, catching 3 touchdowns in each campaign. He’s a solid middle of the road hedge bet for New York Giants, who the coaching staff can utilize in multiple situations.

Beautiful ball from Russell Wilson for the Seahawks TD 🤩



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EjqswPFq48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

#1 NFL Rumors: Richard Rodgers

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

He’s not exactly the most exciting player from an upside perspective, but veteran tight end Richard Rodgers is a very solid NFL tight end who has value in the league. He’s been bit by the injury bug a little bit in recent seasons, only playing in 8 games combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but played serviceably with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia dealt with injuries to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and relied on Rodgers to keep the train moving, which by and large, he did.