"I'd rather not be involved and win" - Cole Beasley warns fantasy owners, not concerned about stats

Cole Beasley was picked up by plenty of fantasy players late in drafts across America. Some thought he would be a good speed option that would have one or two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown most weeks.

Some people simply wanted a piece — any piece — of the Bills' offense. However, Cole Beasley doesn't care about his stats, according to statements made in a video conference.

According to Bills Wire, Beasley said he'd rather trade every last yard for a win.

“You never really know how the game is going to go, I knew there was going to be a chance [he would get targets],” Beasley said via video conference. “I was glad to be involved, but I’d rather not be involved and win rather than be involved and lose.”

Is it time to drop Cole Beasley?

Cole Beasley has been boom or bust this season. In some games, he's been a noticeable force. In other games, it's like he didn't even play.

Beasley caught a grand total of three passes for 21 yards against the Chiefs and Texans combined. But against the Titans on Monday Night Football, Beasley had a statline like number-one receiver.

He had seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. If he was a core player against the Titans, why wasn't he important against the Chiefs and Texans, two teams that seemed to be perfect matchups for the wide receiver?

At this point, there is no rhyme, reason, or discernable pattern to Beasley's good days and bad.

Some frustrated owners have already dropped Beasley. According to Yahoo's fantasy app, three percent of owners have dropped him within the last week.

While dropping the wide receiver may be a bit rash, owners have to understand that he is the type of player that should only be used as a last resort. In other words, it makes sense to keep him on the bottom of the bench.

With the bye weeks now underway, many owners will find themselves in the position of needing to swap players while juggling injured players.

Put simply, Beasley is worth keeping around as a flex to get through a difficult week with player availability up in the air.

Another option is to trade the receiver after a big week for a more reliable player. Cole Beasley is hit or miss at this point, so with any luck, you may be able to get something valuable for him in a trade.

Otherwise it would be wise to stash him away for a rainy day with the expectation of him repeating what he did against the Titans on Monday night.

