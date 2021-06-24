How long has Cole Beasley been in the NFL?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley made headlines last week when he voiced his opposition to the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols.

The 32-year-old wideout stated that he would rather retire than be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine to play football. After a barrage of negative feedback about his comments, Beasley later doubled down, releasing a long statement on social media.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

The Bills wide receiver is far from happy with the COVID-19 protocols, labelling them a “joke,” but as of today, he is still a member of the Buffalo Bills and set to play this season.

Cole Beasley has played nine seasons in the NFL

Beasley went undrafted after playing college ball at Southern Methodist University but was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012.

The slot receiver's NFL career nearly ended before it began after he abruptly left the Cowboys training camp due to "personal stuff," and he even considered retirement at the time.

Beasley eventually returned to the team and made the final 53-man roster. He featured in ten games in his rookie year, recording 15 receptions for 128 receiving yards. He was eventually handed a slightly bigger role in the Cowboys' offense over the next few seasons.

A new contract for the wide receiver

In 2015, he signed a new four-year contract with Dallas worth $13.6 million. The following season, Cole Beasley recorded career highs in receptions and yards, catching 75 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns on 98 targets. The slot receiver’s 76.5% catch rate ranked second among NFL wide receivers in 2016.

A new chapter with the Buffalo Bills

After nine seasons playing in Dallas for “America’s Team,” Cole Beasley signed a four-year $29 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Cole Beasley had a big year in Buffalo last season. He registered 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Bills win the AFC North and make the AFC Championship game.

The five-foot-eight, 174-pound wide receiver enters his tenth season in the NFL and will be seeking his first Super Bowl ring in 2021. If he can abide by the NFL's COVID-19 protocols throughout the season, that is.

Cole Beasley NFL stats

Games - 133

Yards - 5,016

Ave yards per catch - 10.7

Touchdowns - 33

Edited by Colin D'Cunha