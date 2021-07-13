Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Tennessee Titans players

The Tennessee Titans seem to be one of the most popular teams to be used in Madden. Looking at Madden 22, it seems clear that the Titans will hit a new level in the meta for the game.

There's hype, that much is for sure, but which players will be the reason for the Titans' expected dominance in the game? Here's who the five highest-rated players on the Titans will be in Madden 22.

5 Tennessee Titans stars likely to be rated the highest in Madden 22

#1 - Derrick Henry, RB (99 overall)

If the running back who earned over 2,000 yards on the ground and is known around the league as the best in the business cannot be a 99 overall, who can?

Last season, Derrick Henry earned 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Put simply, he is a tank who can run through any player in the league en route to a touchdown or first down. Henry will be a massive draw in Madden 22.

#2 - Julio Jones, WR (95 overall)

Julio Jones has been regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the game since his arrival in 2011. Last season, Jones battled injuries and it was his first season in seven years without earning at least 1,000 yards.

Julio Jones will be fully healthy in 2021. Look out for the Titans' passing game in addition to the ground attack.

#3 - AJ Brown, WR (88 overall)

While Julio Jones is stealing the show in Tennessee in the offseason, AJ Brown has shown to be no slouch as a homegrown talent. 2021 will be his third season. Brown has earned over 1,000 yards in both seasons in the NFL. He earned eight touchdowns in 2019 and earned 11 TDs in his second year.

Respect on that name will be the call in Madden 22.

#4 - Ryan Tannehill, QB (84 overall)

Ryan Tannehill is not exactly Patrick Mahomes. However, he can move an offense and put the team in position to win.

Last season, Tannehill threw for a career-best 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, his injury struggles in Miami have not been wiped off the record.

#5 - Rodger Saffold (81 overall)

Last season, Rodger Saffold played almost 900 snaps. He allowed four sacks and had four penalties. PFF graded his season as a 70.2 overall. At 33, questions about regression and injuries are ever-present. However, he has shown to be a solid lineman and Madden will continue to reward solid play.

