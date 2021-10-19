Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight? Bills vs. Titans - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans round out Week 6 of the NFL season as they take to the field for Monday Night Football. The Bills stay on the road for a second consecutive week as Josh Allen and his team get used to the primetime lights. The Bills dismantled the Chiefs last Sunday night in a statement victory. They head to Nashville for another big test on the Monday night stage.

The Titans bounced back from their abysmal defeat at the hands of the Jets by strolling past the Jaguars in Week 5. The Titans defeated the Bills last season, and they'll hope to unleash Derrick Henry on the Bills' defense in tonight's game. Both teams are eyeing divisional titles, and a win would point them in the right direction.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

- Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Location - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

The Bills came into the 2021 season aiming for a Superbowl title. They didn't start the season well as they dropped a game against the Steelers in Week 1. The Bills recovered by beating the Texans, Washington Football Team, and Miami Dolphins. Sean McDermott's team placed an exclamation mark on their recovery in Week 5 as they dominated the Chiefs. Don't forget, the Chiefs thrashed the Bills in last year's AFC Championship game. The Bills arrive in Music City surging with confidence and swagger. It will take some serious effort to stop them.

The 3-2 Titans sit atop the AFC South, despite displaying some vulnerable traits. The Cardinals outplayed Mike Vrabel's team in Week 1, and the Jets outlasted them to win in overtime. Nevertheless, this game is the kind of matchup where the Titans raise their levels. They will turn up ready to take the Bills head-on. No one can forget when Henry stiff-armed Josh Norman into orbit last year.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, 18th of October 2021

- Monday, 18th of October 2021 Time - 8:15PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its classic time of 8:15 PM EST.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

- ESPN Live Stream - WatchESPN | NFL Gamepass International

ESPN and Monday Night Football have broadcast games for over 50 years under various umbrellas. The reliable trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will commentate on the game. Streamers can watch the game on WatchESPN, and international streamers can access it through the NFL game pass app.

