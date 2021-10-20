NFL Fantasy Football Week 7: 3 replacements for Browns RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns will be entering Week 7 without their dynamic duo in the backfield. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are injured and ruled out against the Denver Broncos.

Chubb has been out with an injury for some time. But Hunt suffered an injury during last week's game and had to be carted off. Some fantasy football owners picked up Kareem Hunt to replace Chubb and now need a different option.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns' RB Kareem Hunt is is out at least three weeks with the calf injured he suffered Sunday, per source. "Hopefully not much longer then that but we will see," said source.

The Browns have a short turnaround as they play on Thursday night, but you can still make a last-minute waiver wire pickup to fix your fantasy football lineup. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both worthy of starting in most leagues and those lineups are going to need at least a suitable RB2/FLEX for Week 7. Here are three running backs to look into acquiring before Thursday, as they could at least be a good rental for this week's fantasy football matchup.

Three players to replace Browns RB Kareem Hunt in fantasy football

#1 - D'Ernest Johnson - Cleveland Browns

NBC Sports EDGE @NBCSportsEdge With Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb both out Thursday night, D'Ernest Johnson is stepping into an immediate role with an RB2 floor.

It might be wise to snag the Browns' third-string running back in deeper leagues. The matchup isn't the greatest for D'Ernest Johnson since he faces the Denver Broncos. But Najee Harris had a good fantasy football performance against them a few weeks ago.

Johnson is a decent streaming option with little competition for carries. Add to it, the fact that Baker Mayfield isn't 100% and could not play. Johnson's value rises with Case Keenum on the field. Johnson could be valuable as long as Kareem Hunt is out.

#2 - JD McKissic - Washington Football Team

The Wire Fantasy Football Podcast @TheWireFFB JD Mckissic has finished as a top 15 PPR RB in 3 of the past 5 weeks With Gibson getting an MRI on his shin go get Mckissic where you can

JD McKissic ended up with 19 fantasy football points against the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to Antonio Gibson's lower leg injury. An MRI could see Gibson being shelved for several weeks, with McKissic taking advantage of his new role. Either way, McKissic should still be a viable waiver pickup against the Green Bay Packers this week. He is more of a rental until Kareem Hunt is healthy, but should get you at least one week of production.

#3 - Elijah Mitchell - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Detroit Lions

Elijah Mitchell is an option for the risk-takers in fantasy football and you could end up with a second RB2 to pair with Kareem Hunt once he's healthy. Mitchell is the top option in the backfield, but quarterback Trey Lance led the team in rushing last week. Mitchell hasn't seen many looks this season, but the 49ers would be smart to use Mitchell more and let Lance focus on passing. They could end up with a new productive member of the backfield because of it.

