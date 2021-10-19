NFL Rumors: Should Browns sign Todd Gurley as Kareem Hunt replacement?

The Browns started the season about as well as one could hope at 3-1 after the first four games. However, the Browns may have had the worst day in the NFL on Sunday, as the team lost to a team without their head coach in blowout fashion and left the game with instability at running back. Todd Gurley may have watched the game live while sitting on his couch.

With both Gurley looking for work and the Browns almost vacant at the running back position, it makes sense for Gurley to finally find a home in the league with the Browns. There are plenty of other reasons as well. Here are three reasons why the Browns and Gurley should sign a deal today.

Why the Browns should bring on Todd Gurley

#1 - Playoff experience

Even though the Browns are coming off an ugly loss and have injuries galore throughout the roster, they should still plan on making the playoffs. Thus, it makes sense to pick up pieces that won't cave in when January rolls around. At 3-3 and barring disaster on Thursday against the Broncos, the Browns will be above .500 with plenty of football to play.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Maybe I'm the only who finds this interesting, but came across this list— most rushing yards since 2016 ...1) Ezekiel Elliott, 6,836

2) Derrick Henry, 6,500

3) Todd Gurley, 4,976

4) Melvin Gordon, 4,867

5) Mark Ingram, 4,341

After Thursday's game, they will get a mini-bye and could hit the reset button. Meaning, the Browns will have plenty of time to make adjustments and bring Todd Gurley up to speed. If there was ever a perfect time to sign Gurley, it is this week.

#2 - Won't need him as a bellcow

Todd Gurley's biggest catch for prospective teams is his injury history. Since starting the first few seasons in perfect health, his injuries have started to pile up. Essentially, teams that think about signing Gurley expect him to become injured after a few games. Why would they want to spend money on a player that won't be available all season long?

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski @Ihartitz This is particularly crazy because Todd Gurley hasn't been good in 1.5 years. @Ihartitz This is particularly crazy because Todd Gurley hasn't been good in 1.5 years.

However, for the Browns, that is precisely who they need. They only need a player to keep the position afloat for a month. After the first month, Chubb and Hunt should be healthy enough to take most of the hits for Gurley. However, if Chubb and Hunt find themselves in a spot where their injuries linger, Gurley will be able to step up and take over as they each miss time.

Put simply, Gurley would only have to be something resembling a bellcow for a handful of games. After which, he could then act as a sporadic substitute as the injury-plagued room continues to suffer attendance issues. Essentially, think of Gurley as a swing-running back.

#3 - Gurley has succeeded somewhat recently

Todd Gurley is coming off an admittedly rough season with the Atlanta Falcons. With the Falcons, Gurley had only 678 yards and nine touchdowns. However, in 2019, Gurley was nearly a 1000-yard back and had 12 touchdowns. Gurley would be able to give starter-quality reps as a backup player. For an already robust running back room, Gurley could be the final piece.

With Gurley, the Browns would have three running backs who have earned 1000 yards in the last handful of years. Meaning, as long as one is able to play, the Browns' running back room will not be compromised. Looking beyond 2021, this is a luxury not many teams have. Luxuries create championships and the Browns would have one in the backfield with Gurley's addition.

