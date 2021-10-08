NFL Fantasy Football: 3 Replacements for Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

WR Calvin Ridley did not travel with the Atlanta Falcons this week for the Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. The good news is that Calvin Ridley is not missing the game due to an injury. The bad news is that he's missing the game to deal with personal matters and there's no timeline yet for his return. The Atlanta Falcons will be without their top WR, who leads the team in targets, as well as WR Russell Gage.

Calvin Ridley has played consistently well in fantasy football with more than 14 fantasy points in his last three games. He's rostered in 100% of leagues and starts for 99% of them, meaning most people will need a last-minute replacement for their weekly contest and especially for daily lineups for Thursday Night Football. Here are some suitable options for your fantasy football team to replace Calvin Ridley with.

Three replacements for WR Calvin Ridley in fantasy football

#1 - WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons

Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Falcons' WR Russell Gage also not traveling to London and also is out due to an ankle injury. Falcons' WR Russell Gage also not traveling to London and also is out due to an ankle injury. Atlanta will be without their top 2 pass catches coming in to this season.Olamide Zaccheaus will be WR1 twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Atlanta will be without their top 2 pass catches coming in to this season.Olamide Zaccheaus will be WR1 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Calvin Ridley's teammate OIamide Zaccheaus is a fine option to replace him in daily fantasy football lineups for tonight's game. It seems as if Zaccheaus is looking like the top receiver for the Falcons in Week 5 with the top three starters banged up. He's no true WR1 like Calvin Ridley, but can carry the load for a game or two. He had his first TD of the season in Week 3 and has just 13 targets on the season. It'll still be a committee for targets in Week 5 with Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, but Zaccheaus can easily be the leading receiver at the end of the game.

#2 - Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Talkin’ Giants @TalkinGiants This Kadarius Toney guy is fun This Kadarius Toney guy is fun https://t.co/BGNi4YcrUM

Kenny Golladay suffered a groin injury and is probable for Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been sidelined with hamstring injuries, forcing Kadarius Toney to step up. He had nine targets for six catches and 78 yards last week for his best performance of the season.

#3 - WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

PFF @PFF JUSTIN FIELDS AND DARNELL MOONEY CAN’T BE STOPPED

JUSTIN FIELDS AND DARNELL MOONEY CAN’T BE STOPPED

https://t.co/kVx8gncTke

Darnell Mooney went off last week with 125 yards on five catches from seven targets. He scored 18.5 points in fantasy football and helped Justin Fields look good in his first action of the season. With Fields being named the full-time starter, Mooney should be his favorite target in Week 5 if he's healthy. He has a lingering groin injury, but seems expected to play. Mooney will be available to pick up for your roster as his injury could scare off others. The Bears are drowning and latching on to any hope on offense, which happens to be Mooney at the moment. Calvin Ridley will hopefully only be out for one game and you can drop Mooney before he implodes.

