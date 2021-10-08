Calvin Ridley injury update: How long will Falcons WR be out?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London for the upcoming game against the New York Jets due to a personal matter, the team announced on Thursday.

The Falcons issued the following statement regarding Ridley after Thursday's practice:

"Due to a personal matter, Calvin Ridley will not travel to the Falcons game in London this weekend. We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter."

Since Ridley is not injured, the WR should be back in the lineup next week.

Falcons alternatives at wide receiver

The Falcons must carry on without their star receiver and find a way to keep the passing game going. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will remain a primary target and is a rare case of a TE who can line up in the slot and out wide.

TE Hayden Hurst is another versatile chess piece who could see increased involvement in a scenario where the team plays without Ridley, who will not make the trip to the United Kingdom.

WR Olamide Baccheaus has seen his snap count go up in the past few weeks, and the trend tends to keep going with Ridley out.

WR Tajae Sharpe should also see his snap count increase due to Ridley's absence on Sunday at the Northumberland Development Project in London.

Receivers Christian Blake and Frank Darby will remain serving as reserves.

The Falcons could also elevate WR Juwan Green, WR Austin Trammell, or WR Keelan Doss off the practice squad for a game or activate them more permanently.

Ridley stats for the 2021 NFL season so far

In last week's loss to the Washington Football Team (34-30), Ridley caught seven passes on 13 targets for 80 yards. He averaged 11.4 yards per reception, and the longest catch was for 21 yards. Ridley did not score a touchdown in the loss.

Ridley is averaging seven catches for an average gain of 64 yards per game this season.

In terms of yards, the game against the WFT was his best so far. In Week 3 against the New York Giants, Ridley had his best reception mark, eight.

Back in Week 2, in the clash between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ridley caught his lone TD of the season so far.

In the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the receiver had his worst stats in terms of catches (5) and yards (51).

The Falcons will miss the talented receiver in the international game against the Jets.

